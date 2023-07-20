Gate Group Launches Innovation Fund and Potentially Partners with Vietnam Blockchain Association

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam , July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io Vietnam, Gate Group's Vietnam company is excited to announce the launch of the Gate.io Innovation Fund for Vietnam Startups during the Gate Connect - Empowering Web3 Innovators event. This significant event aims to support and connect startups and key opinion leaders (KOLs) within Vietnam's Web3 industry. Furthermore, Gate Charity, a global non-profit philanthropic organization, has reached a potential partnership agreement with the Vietnam Blockchain Association (VBA).

The event brought together 100 participants who engaged in various activities designed to foster collaboration and spur innovation within the Web3 ecosystem.

Vietnam Blockchain Association (VBA) actively participated in the event, with Mr. Thanh Dao, Head of Investment and Application at VBA, expressing his enthusiasm and support for the initiative. He highlighted the immense opportunities it will create for the Web3 community. Additionally, Gate.io Vietnam introduced the Gate.io Innovation Fund for Vietnam Startups, aiming to provide essential financial support to promising startups in Vietnam's Web3 industry.

As part of the event's program, Rae Pui, CEO of Gate Charity, delivered a compelling keynote speech emphasizing the importance of nurturing innovation. She also shared some of Gate Charity's achievements and elaborated on why Vietnam was chosen as the destination to carry out this transformative project.

To facilitate the submission process for the Gate.io Innovation Fund, participants were provided with a QR code to access the submission portal. Gate.io Vietnam is committed to supporting and investing in projects that demonstrate strong potential, subject to a comprehensive review process.

Furthermore, a panel discussion on Web3 technology provided an invaluable opportunity for industry experts and participants to share insights and discuss the future of the Web3 ecosystem. The discussion delved into various aspects of Web3 technology, exploring its potential to revolutionize industries and create new opportunities.

"Gate.io aspires to bridge the gap between crypto and our daily lives, making it more accessible and leveraging its potential to create better lives for people. We are committed to empowering individuals and envision a future where crypto seamlessly integrates into our daily routines," Rae Pui stated during the event.

Gate.io Vietnam's Gate Connect - Empowering Web3 Innovators event underscored its unwavering dedication to supporting the growth of Vietnam's Web3 industry. By successfully connecting startups, KOLs, and industry experts, the event fostered collaboration and paved the way for further innovation within the Web3 ecosystem.

