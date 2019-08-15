GCC Commercial Display Market 2019-2025 by Types (Single Screens, Video Walls or Multi-Screen and Kiosk) & Technology (LED, OLED and QLED)
Aug 15, 2019, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Commercial Display Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Display Types (Single Screens, Video Walls or Multi-Screen and Kiosk), By Technology (LED, OLED and QLED), By Applications, By Verticals, By Country and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The GCC Commercial Display Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.8% During 2019-25F
Construction of multiple economic cities, hotels, entertainment parks, medical cities, transportation networks and malls on account of implementation of several government initiatives such as Dubai Vision 2020 and Saudi Arabia National Vision 2030 are expected to strengthen the commercial display market in the GCC region.
Government initiatives, such as Qatar National Vision 2030, Saudi Vision 2030 and Dubai Vision 2021, are expected to create new avenues for the application of commercial displays for multiple purposes such as presenting advertisements and other information, particularly in the retail, transportation, healthcare and sporting event segments.
By display type, the video wall display segment accounted for the majority of the revenue share in the overall commercial display market in 2018 owing to a high number of installations of such commercial display screens in major infrastructural projects in the retail and hospitality domains in the region.
Moreover, the retail, hospitality and transportation application segments of the commercial display market of several GCC countries would grow significantly during the forecast period as the public infrastructure sector in these countries is predicted to flourish in the coming years. Some of the key players in the GCC commercial display market include LG, Samsung, BenQ, Sharp and others.
The report comprehensively covers the market by types, display technologies, applications, verticals and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Markets Covered
The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By Display Types
- Single Screens
- Video Walls or Multi-Screen
- Kiosk
- By Technology
- LED
- OLED
- QLED
By Applications
- Indoor
- Outdoor
- By Verticals
- Transportation
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Banks & Financial Institutions (BFSI)
- Commercial Offices & Buildings
- Others (Education, Entertainment)
By Country
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Bahrain
Companies Mentioned
- BenQ Corporation
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- NEC Display Solutions Europe GmbH
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pixcom Technologies LLC
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Sony Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t61zg7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article