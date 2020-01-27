GCC Security and Surveillance Market Report 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Security and Surveillance Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Types, by Deployment Type, by Applications, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report comprehensively covers the market by type, vertical and country. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



According to this research, the GCC security and surveillance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025.



Increasing terrorist activities, growing crime rate, incidents of data thefts, growth of public infrastructure, rising IT spending, government initiatives as well as increasing security spending are boosting the growth of security and surveillance systems in the GCC region. Additionally, the region is witnessing a construction spree at present along with setting up of large-scale commercial establishments such as economic cities, medical cities, hotels, office spaces, and data centres. As countries in the region continue to make efforts to strengthen their non-oil sectors, the market for security and surveillance in the GCC countries is predicted to grow at a healthy rate over the coming years.



Government initiatives, such as Qatar National Vision 2030, Saudi Vision 2030 and Dubai Vision 2021, are predicted to aid the growth of non-oil economy of many countries in the GCC region during the forecast period. The development of new social infrastructure in these countries would create more avenues for the deployment of security and surveillance systems. By type, video surveillance systems segment held the highest revenue share in 2018 due to the universal application of video surveillance systems for security across various establishments and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.



The government and transportation vertical held the majority of the revenue share in the GCC security and surveillance market over the past years and would continue to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well due to wide usage of these systems in the defence sector as well as across government offices and buildings. Further, the hospitality & healthcare segment of the GCC region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period on account of increasing reliance on advance security systems in this segment across the region.



