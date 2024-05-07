GDS launches the new ONSIGHT Portal, an Oracle NetSuite certified breakthrough in field service management

ST. LOUIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS, an Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner and leading provider of innovative ERP, field service and delivery management solutions, announces the launch of its new ONSIGHT Field Management Portal. These latest developments are set to greatly benefit organizations utilizing flexible subcontractors across various industries including but not limited to: Cleaning, Construction, Environmental, Maintenance, Pest Control, Plumbing, Roofing, Siding, Swimming Pool, & Technology Services.

The introduction of the ONSIGHT Field Management Portal provides immediate accessibility and flexibility for field service organizations. Temporary workers no longer need to download any application on their device. With the ONSIGHT Portal, field personnel can now access critical information and tools directly from any web-enabled device, eliminating the need for downloaded software. This move will lessen the support burden of remote field workers, providing a seamless and integrated experience.

Key Benefits for Target Industries:

Enhanced Efficiency and Productivity: The ONSIGHT application is engineered to streamline scheduling and dispatching of on-demand resources. With the new ONSIGHT Portal, field service organizations can easily deploy temporary resources efficiently while increasing their productivity as needed.



Improved Customer Satisfaction: By speeding up the onboarding of temporary gig workers, field service organizations will experience the timely completion of tasks, reduced delays, and the capability to meet customer expectations more effectively; resulting in higher levels of customer satisfaction.



Cost Savings: By reducing the overhead costs for managing temporary hardware or software deployments, the ONSIGHT Portal enables businesses to invest more strategically in their operations.



Increased Accessibility: Gig workers will have the same access as traditional employees to crucial operational tools from any location with no required downloads, ensuring the necessary information is always at their fingertips.

"The launch of the ONSIGHT Portal represents our commitment to innovation and our dedication to supporting the needs of industries that rely heavily on field service and delivery operations," said Matthew Maddox, President, of Global Data Services (GDS). "We understand the challenges our clients face in managing these complex processes and are confident our new offerings will usher in a new era of efficiency, productivity, and growth for businesses around the globe."

GDS invites field service companies, logistic firms, and other stakeholders across field service industries to explore the new portal. By adopting these cutting-edge solutions, businesses can significantly enhance their operational capabilities, resulting in improved performance and competitiveness in their respective markets.

For more information about the ONSIGHT Portal, or to schedule a demo, please contact the GDS Team at [email protected].

About GDS

GDS, an Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner, is a leading provider of cloud-based ERP, field service and delivery management solutions, leveraging decades of field service experience to design, implement and optimize operations in various industries. With a focus on innovation, GDS offers a range of products and services that support businesses in overcoming the challenges associated with managing field services and logistics, helping them achieve their goals and succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape.

