Gear Up for Victory: NARAKA: BLADEPOINT and GearUP Booster Collaborate on Network Optimizaiton

GUANGZHOU, China, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GearUP Booster, an industry-leading provider of network optimization tools, a product of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999). GearUP Booster and NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, the popular online game, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership aimed at improving network speed and stability for a more immersive gaming experience.

This collaboration will allow players of NARAKA: BLADEPOINT to benefit from GearUP Booster's powerful optimization and anti-lag technology, leading to a smoother, more satisfying in-game experience. Test data reveals significant latency reduction with GearUP Booster across various regions, providing a testament to the potential enhancement for the game's worldwide player base.

Test data results:

Region

Server

With GearUP Booster

Reduced Latency

United States

NA

61ms

>10ms

Mexico

NA

103ms

>50ms

Brazil

NA

182ms

>40ms

Note: The speed of network transmission cannot exceed the speed of light, and the absolute physical latency from Brazil
to North American servers is around 150ms.

From June 1st through July 31st, players are invited to experience the benefits of GearUP Booster for free. The event is open to players on both PC and XBOX platforms across all eligible servers - NA, EU, SEA, AS.

PC players can download the GearUP Booster from the official website and enjoy a free trial of the network optimization service, while XBOX players can leverage the GearUP PC Console Boost Mode or explore hardware options for network optimization.

During the event, free customer service for any GearUP Booster related issues is available through their support portal.

For any further inquiries, GearUP staff can be reached on both the in-game and GearUP's official Discord channels.

Visit the official GearUP Booster website here and eliminate network latency as a barrier to your victory.

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Discord: Click Here
GearUP Discord: Click Here

We are excited for our players to experience the improved network performance and look forward to further enhancements to our gaming community's experience.

About GearUP Booster

GearUP Booster, a leading service provider of gaming network acceleration and optimization, offers a comprehensive boosting service that is designed to enhance the gaming experience for players across all platforms. The service extends to platforms such as mobile, PC, router plugins, and hardware boosters like the next-generation game acceleration router, HYPEREV.

