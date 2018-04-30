GEARWRENCH® Introduces New Slugging/Striking Wrenches

GEARWRENCH Slugging/Striking Wrenches are designed for applications where the force or torque needed to loosen or tighten large fasteners is so great that a hammer or sledge is required. Wrenches are offered in three styles: 6 Point Slugging, 12 Point Slugging, and 12 Point 45° Offset Striking. The large striking surface allows for more efficient hammer contact, transmitting more force to the fastener, while the compact handle length permits usage in confined areas. The offset handle of the 45° Offset Striking Wrench is designed to clear obstructions. Each wrench is made of alloy steel and features a hard stamped size marking on its handle. All have a black oxide finish for corrosion resistance. All styles and sizes, where official specifications exist, meet or exceed GGG-W-636e and ASME B107.410 Specification.

"These new slugging and striking wrenches are a heavy-duty addition to the GEARWRENCH tool offering," said Jim Stewart, Senior Product Manager. "Their quality design withstands heavy sledging, resists springing, and is built to last."

GEARWRENCH 6 Point Slugging Wrenches are offered in fourteen sizes, ranging from 1-1/16" – 3-7/8". There are twenty-eight 12 Point 45° Offset Striking wrench sizes that range from 1-1/16" – 3-1/8", and thirty-three 12 Point Slugging Wrench sizes ranging from 1-1/4" – 4-5/8". All are available from industrial and commercial distributors, automotive warehouse distributors, mobile dealers, and online retailers.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

