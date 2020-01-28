Gecko Hawaii Partners With Riff Raff

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Derek Sciacqua, CEO of Gecko Hawaii said, "Our brand is all about fun and so is Dale Dan Tony! This partnership started because we learned Riff was a fan of Gecko, and once we met it was a natural win-win. The Neon Icon wore a lot of Gecko Hawaii as a kid growing up in Texas and we are so pleased to partner with him. He's the ideal brand ambassador for us."

"This is a dream partnership I am so excited about. Growing up I loved this brand, and if someone would have told seven year old me that I would be selecting color combos with the originator of Gecko I would have cried. My eyes are watering now," said Riff Raff.

The brand will launch a new line of Gecko X Riff Raff apparel to retailers at the MAGIC show in LAS Vegas Pool Booth #80808 February 5th-7th . The line is bright and fun with an 80s/90s asthetic. Gecko Hawaii will also produce Riff Raff tour merchandise and handle all online sales of RiFF RaFF and RiFF RaFF x Gecko apparel. Online store will launch 3/1/2020.

SOURCE Gecko Hawaii