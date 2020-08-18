Geek Girls Society Now Open to Planet Earth

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek Girls Society is embarking on its latest endeavor September 1st, 2020 by offering an online experience for geeky girls everywhere in the world!

For girls ages 8-18, these groups meet bi-monthly to share passion for their fandoms, hone their crafting skills, play a million games, and explore the pop culture universe with their fellow society members while learning to be a compassionate, creative, and AMAZING Geek Girl.

More than ever, social connections and engagements are essential to developing young minds--yet it is often difficult to navigate the murky waters of social media. Geek Girls Society is a safe space where girls can be expressive and imaginative with an entire community of friends with shared interests.

If you would like more information, please contact Kate Moore at (661) 505-8801 or [email protected]

SOURCE Geek Girls Society