Geistlich Bio-Gide® Portfolio Expands

Geistlich Bio-Gide® Compressed and Geistlich Bio-Gide® Shape were developed with the same biological properties and predictable results as the leading collagen membrane for oral tissue regeneration, Geistlich Bio-Gide®.1,2 Geistlich Bio-Gide® Compressed, with a smoother surface, firmer feel and easier cutting characteristics, was designed by our collagen experts to suit personal handling preferences. Geistlich Bio-Gide® Shape is pre-cut and designed for the treatment of non-intact extraction sockets. Both membranes provide a slower absorption time allowing for accurate positioning of the membranes into defects.

"Geistlich Bio-Gide® Compressed combines alternative handling with the proven outstanding biofunctionality of Geistlich biomaterials, allowing surgeons more choice for their membranes" – Dr. István Urbán

"Geistlich Bio-Gide® Shape is a user-friendly, resorbable collagen membrane that can easily be implemented in the management of post-extraction sites for ridge preservation."

Indications for Use:

Geistlich Bio-Gide® Compressed is indicated for the following uses: Augmentation around implants placed in immediate or delayed extraction sockets, localized ridge augmentation for later implantation, alveolar ridge reconstruction for prosthetic treatment, filling of bone defects after root resection, cystectomy and removal of retained teeth, guided bone regeneration in dehiscence defects and guided tissue regeneration procedures in periodontal defects.

Geistlich Bio-Gide® Shape is indicated for the following uses: Augmentation around implants placed in immediate or delayed extraction sockets; localized ridge augmentation for later implantation; alveolar ridge reconstruction for prosthetic treatment; filling of bone defects after root resection; cystectomy and removal of retained teeth and guided bone regeneration in dehiscence defects.

About Geistlich Pharma North America, Inc. -

With over 160 years of collagen expertise, Geistlich Biomaterials continues to lead regeneration through its expanding portfolio of dental regenerative biomaterials: Geistlich Bio-Oss®, the leading bone substitute for regenerative dentistry, Geistlich Bio-Gide®, the leading collagen membrane for oral tissue regeneration and Geistlich Mucograft®, a specifically designed collagen matrix for soft-tissue regeneration. Our dedication to scientific collaboration and commitment to successful treatment outcomes are what makes Geistlich Biomaterials, Exactly Like No Other.

