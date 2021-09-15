Gel Permeation Chromatography Market records a CAGR of 6.38% during 2021-2025 with Agilent Technologies Inc., and Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. Emerging As Prominent Vendors |17,000+ Technavio Reports

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Gel Permeation Chromatography Market

Agilent Technologies Inc.

The company offers gel permeation chromatography devices such as PL-GPC 50 and PL-GPC 220.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

The company offers Bio-Beads S-X beads for gel permeation separations of lipophilic polymers and low molecular weight.

Danaher Corp.

The company offers gel permeation chromatography devices for polymer analysis.

Gel Permeation Chromatography Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Gel permeation chromatography market is segmented as below:

End-user

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies



Academic Institutes And Research Laboratories



Other End-users

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The gel permeation chromatography market is driven by the increasing patent expiration of drugs. In addition, other factors such as surging use of GPC devices in the food industry, and the growing chronic diseases are expected to trigger the gel permeation chromatography market toward witnessing a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

