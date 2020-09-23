Gemji Launches a New-generation Magnetic "Learn & Play" Framework, Built to Include Blind People

"I started developing Gemji in 2016, as a parent concerned about my kids spending too much time in front of the digital screens. The need for something that will keep our family engaged, entertained, united, and will make us smarter obsessed me," shares Mark Ralev, the inventor of GEMJI - The Magnetic Multigame System.

Gemji consists of 70 slick poker-like chips (tiles). The special magnets, the dual face design, and the unique graphic language form billions of game combinations in 2D and 3D. The makers of Gemji believe that having these tiles in gamers' pockets gives them the power to entertain themselves, friends, and virtually everyone everywhere including blind people. Three components make Gemji playable by visually impaired people – the tactile design, the magnetic mechanics, and the mechanic sound.

An open game system with 30+ games in the start pack

A hybrid between tabletop and building constructor

Unparalleled adaptiveness for different age groups and number of players

Ultra-compact (fits in your pocket)

Washable and Durable

Easy to learn and set up

The invention in a nutshell

In just one easily portable box, players will get a plethora of options – there are games for both kids and adults, education, parties, team buildings, solo playing, and blind people. Some can take 30 seconds, while the strategic ones can go for more than an hour. The educational games focus on helping kids learn subjects like mathematics, physics, and the basics of programming – binary operations, sorting of arrays, and commands.

Aligning with the upcoming Christmas holidays, the innovative system will be launched on the 23rd of September on Kickstarter as a preorder.

Photos, GIFs, videos:

https://bit.ly/GEMJI-GALLERY

Kickstarter Link:

http://bit.ly/gemji-ks-pr

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9X-1B2-hEfY

SOURCE GEMJI; Ralev.com

Related Links

https://gemji.com

