Gene Therapy Markets, 2030 - Technologies, Therapeutic Indications, Competing Treatments

Gene therapy can now be combined with antisense techniques such as RNA interference (RNAi), further increasing the therapeutic applications.

This report takes a broad overview of gene therapy and is the most up-to-date presentation from the author on this topic built-up from a series of gene therapy reports written by him during the past decade including a textbook on gene therapy and a book on gene therapy companies. This report describes the setbacks of gene therapy and renewed interest in the topic

The markets for gene therapy have been difficult to estimate as there are only a few approved gene therapy products Gene therapy markets are estimated for the years 2020-2030.

The estimates are based on epidemiology of diseases to be treated with gene therapy, the portion of those who will be eligible for these treatments, competing technologies and the technical developments anticipated in the next decades. In spite of some setbacks, the future for gene therapy is bright. The markets for DNA vaccines are calculated separately as only genetically modified vaccines and those using viral vectors are included in the gene therapy markets

Gene therapy technologies are described in detail including viral vectors, nonviral vectors and cell therapy with genetically modified vectors. Gene therapy is an excellent method of drug delivery and various routes of administration as well as targeted gene therapy are described. There is an introduction to technologies for gene suppression as well as molecular diagnostics to detect and monitor gene expression. Gene editing technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9 and CAR-T cell therapies are also included

Clinical applications of gene therapy are extensive and cover most systems and their disorders. Full chapters are devoted to genetic syndromes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and viral infections with emphasis on AIDS. Applications of gene therapy in veterinary medicine, particularly for treating cats and dogs, are included.

Research and development is in progress in both the academic and the industrial sectors. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the US is playing an important part. As of 2021, over 2050 clinical trials were completed, were ongoing or had been approved worldwide. A breakdown of these trials is shown according to the geographical areas and applications.

Since the death of Jesse Gelsinger in the US following a gene therapy treatment, the FDA has further tightened the regulatory control on gene therapy. A further setback was the reports of leukemia following the use of retroviral vectors in successful gene therapy for adenosine deaminase deficiency. Several clinical trials were put on hold and many have resumed now. Four gene medicines have been approved by the FDA. The report also discusses the adverse effects of various vectors, safety regulations and ethical aspects of gene therapy including gene editing and germline gene therapy.

The voluminous literature on gene therapy was reviewed and selected 750 references are appended in the bibliography. The references are constantly updated. The text is supplemented with 80 tables and 25 figures.

Profiles of 205 companies involved in developing gene therapy are presented along with 270 collaborations. There were only 44 companies involved in this area in 1995. In spite of some failures and mergers, the number of companies has increased more than 4-fold in 2 decades.

These companies have been followed up since they were the topic of a book on gene therapy companies by the author of this report. John Wiley & Sons published the book in 2000 and from 2001 to 2003, updated versions of these companies (approximately 160 at mid-2003) were available on Wiley's website. Since that free service was discontinued and the rights reverted to the author, this report remains the only authorized continuously updated version on gene therapy companies.

Markets for Gene Therapy

Approved cell and gene therapy products

Gene therapy markets in various regions of the world.

Gene therapy markets according to therapeutic areas

Cancer gene therapy market

Markets for gene therapy of genetic disorders

Markets for DNA vaccines

DNA vaccines markets according to technologies

DNA vaccines markets according to therapeutic indications

DNA vaccines markets according to geographical areas

Competing treatments

Antisense

RNAi

Cell therapy

Strategies for developing gene therapy markets

Collaboration with pharmaceutical companies

Collaboration with companies developing cell-based therapies

Collaboration with academic gene therapy centers

Developing safer and cost-effective gene medicines

Intellectual property and commercialization of gene therapy

Overcoming obstructions to the development of gene therapy

Unmet needs in gene therapy

Promises and challenges for the development of gene therapy

Development of gene therapy market in China

Challenges of developing gene therapy in the USA

Challenges of developing gene therapy in the European Union

Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Technologies & Markets

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. Gene Therapy Technologies

3. Clinical Applications of Gene Therapy

4. Gene Therapy of Genetic Disorders

5. Gene Therapy of Cancer

6. Gene Therapy of Neurological Disorders

7. Gene Therapy of Cardiovascular Disorders

8. Gene therapy of viral infections

9. Research, Development and Future of Gene Therapy

10. Regulatory, Safety, Ethical Patent Issues of Gene Therapy

Part 2: Markets and Companies

11. Markets for Gene Therapy

12. Companies involved in Gene Therapy

13. References

