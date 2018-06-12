Generac Power Systems to Hire Nearly 300 Employees

The open positions include roles in manufacturing, welding, warehouse and assembly. Applicants have flexibility when it comes to choosing shifts, as first, second and third shift positions are needed. Generac also recently instituted a new program specifically for these positions that offers regular wage increases during the first two years of the employees' tenure, in addition to continuing to offer generous and comprehensive benefits to meet the needs of a changing workforce.

"We're committed to being an employer of choice for people looking for a fulfilling career in manufacturing," said Rhonda Matschke, executive vice president of global human resources, Generac. "We are committed to Wisconsin and are investing heavily in our people with competitive wages and great benefits to ensure we have the strong workforce it takes to build quality products."

To jumpstart recruitment for these positions, hiring events will be held from June 12 to June 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with interviews onsite at the Generac facilities in Berlin, Oshkosh, Whitewater, Jefferson, Eagle and Waukesha. Applicants should arrive in the appropriate time window and be prepared to answer general questions about their education and experience. A resume is good to have on hand, but not necessary.

Generac also holds an open walk-in interview program every Wednesday at each of its facilities between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. To learn more about the hiring events, please visit Generac.com/careers.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading global supplier of backup power and prime power products, systems and engine-powered tools. Back in 1959, our founder was committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the first affordable backup generator. Fifty-seven years later, the same dedication to innovation, durability and excellence has resulted in the company's ability to expand its industry-leading product portfolio into homes and small businesses, on job sites, and in industrial and mobile applications across the globe. Generac offers single engine backup and prime power systems up to 2 MW and paralleled solutions up to 100 MW, and uses a variety of fuel sources to support power needs for our customers. We are proud to be named, in back-to-back years, the Frost & Sullivan 2014 and 2015 North American Natural Gas Generator Set Company of the Year. Visit Generac.com for more information.

