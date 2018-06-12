General Dynamics Satellite Simulator Trains Space Mission Operators from Across the U.S. Department of Defense

"The General Dynamics Naval Satellite Operations Center (NAVSOC) team has worked with the Naval Postgraduate School for more than 10 years. Updating the simulator to perform just like the actual system is a tremendous training opportunity for these advanced degree students," said Manny Mora, a vice president and general manager of General Dynamics Mission Systems. "They will have a realistic, 'hands-on' learning experience, while we support the development of future U.S. Department of Defense space engineers and leaders."

The General Dynamics team also supports instructors teaching a wide range of space-related topics to Naval Postgraduate School students from across the U.S. Department of Defense. The academic programs include mastery of the technical aspects of space systems including design, development, installation and maintenance of spacecraft, space payloads, supporting earth stations, terminals and command, control and communications connectivity.

The General Dynamics NAVSOC team is located at Naval Air Station, Point Mugu, Calif., supporting the Navy's operation of the FLTSAT and Ultra-high Frequency Follow-on communication satellite constellations.

Recently, the team completed all on-orbit testing for the Navy's new Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) satellite communications system before it was turned over to the Navy for day-to-day operations.

The Naval Postgraduate School is a graduate university offering masters and doctoral degrees in more than 70 fields of study to the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense civilians and international partners.

