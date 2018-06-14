General Services Administration Awards Leidos Alliant 2 Government Wide Acquisition Contract

Leidos is one of the top performers on the GSA Alliant contract, the preceding contract vehicle to Alliant 2. The newly awarded Alliant 2 will provide all federal government agencies and other eligible entities the ability to perform current, leading-edge and emerging integrated IT services. The services and solutions within scope of the GWAC include new technologies that will evolve over the life of the contract as supported by the Federal Enterprise Architecture.

"The Alliant 2 GWAC is a global contract requiring the scale and in-depth IT expertise that Leidos offers," said Gerry Fasano, executive vice president and chief of business development & strategy. "We have been successful supporting this diverse contract in its previous form and look forward to supporting this new contract, enabling continued growth for Leidos within our core market of IT solutions."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 31,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 30, 2016, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

