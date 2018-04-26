Generational Equity Advises Mountain Dog Food in Sale to Dane Creek Capital

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Mountain Dog Food pet foods are manufactured out of a single facility and sold mainly through pet specialty retailers throughout Canada. Its products range from pure meat and bone mixtures to complete meals with all meat ingredients sourced locally from CFIA inspected facilities.

Mountain Dog was founded by Dean Ricard in 2000, a dog breeder and current President of the Canadian Association of Raw Pet Food Manufacturers, which has established guidelines for best manufacturing practices for the frozen raw pet food industry in Canada. Ricard will continue to act as President and CEO of Mountain Dog post-completion.

Dane Creek Capital, based in Mississauga, Ontario, is a merchant bank focused on the pet industry. It provides financial and management support to small and mid-size businesses and entrepreneurs serving the companion animal markets in Canada and the United States. Through this acquisition, DCCC is now one of the largest manufacturers of frozen raw pet food in Canada and the only manufacturer in the country with HACCP Canada certification. The acquisition marked the first of several investments or acquisitions the Company has made and intends to continue to make in the fast-growing frozen raw pet food sector in both Canada and the United States.

Generational Equity Managing Director Stephen Crisham's team, led by trusted affiliate Ted Rattenberry with support from Generational Equity Managing Director Lori Galloway, were contributing advisors to the seller. Bill Kushnir, Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, established the initial relationship with Mountain Dog.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, DealForce, and Generational Capital Markets, member FINRA/SIPC, are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America. With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition and strategic growth advisory services. Their four-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, and M&A transactional services.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016 and 2017 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more, visit the https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

