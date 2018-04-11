Generational Equity Advises Northwest Medical in Sale to Corbel Capital Partners

Based in Portland, Oregon, Northwest Medical is a respiratory homecare company, providing respiratory equipment, delivery, setup, and education to patients primarily in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska. It has served both the pediatric and adult population through its seven offices since 1983 (35+ years). The Company has earned a superior reputation for its quality products, quick delivery, and superior customer service/support.

Corbel, based in Los Angeles, California, is a structured debt and equity fund with approximately $250 million in assets under management. The firm targets lower middle market companies who desire an exit or a minority partner to help them scale or professionalize their businesses ahead of an ultimate exit event. Corbel is led by an experienced team of investment professionals with successful long-term track records.

Generational Equity Senior Vice President Don Ho was the dealmaker that successfully closed the transaction. "Northwest Medical is an exceptional company and leader in the durable respiratory equipment market," said Mr. Ho. "Corbel is an exceptional buyer and closed the transaction within an extremely compressed timeframe. The partnership with Corbel will provide Northwest Medical the funds and resources necessary to accelerate growth and better serve its customers."

Mr. Ho is a senior dealmaker in Senior Managing Director Michael Goss' transaction group, which serves clients primarily in the Central US region. Senior Managing Director David Robinson established the initial relationship with Northwest Medical and brought them on board as a client.

Corbel Principal Michael Jones stated, "We are extremely excited to be partnering with Northwest Medical and its outstanding management team to continue providing the best-in-class and life-improving services to its customers."

After the conclusion of the transaction, Trina Bandelow, President of Northwest Medical said, "I worked closely with Don throughout the process and I found him to be incredibly knowledgeable, very professional, supportive, and patient. This was a much more complicated process than we had anticipated, and Don walked us through evaluation, marketing, assessing offers, and finally throughout the entire due diligence process. His work mirrored our longtime company philosophy of work hard, do the right things, and success will follow."

Mr. Ho added, "Corbel and Northwest Medical showed great teamwork to get this deal completed on an ambitious timeframe of 17 days from execution of the Letter of Intent, which is a great sign of things to come."

About Corbel Capital Partners

About Northwest Medical

About Generational Equity

