Generational Equity Announces Office Expansion in Austin

"Although we have operated in the Austin market for years, we are excited to announce the addition of an M&A team to the location. Chris Gain, Sr. VP, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Andre Farahmandi, VP, Mergers & Acquisitions, will be leading our M&A team in our Austin office," said Mr. Heath Flock, COO of GE.

Brenen Hofstadter, Chief M&A Officer of GE and President of Generational Capital Markets stated, "Part of our strategic plan is to have a local presence in major markets across North America to better service our clients in the communities they operate. Austin has a growing base of technology, data, advanced manufacturing, and clean energy companies that are attractive to our strategic buyers. Chris and Andre have been top-performing professionals with Generational for a long time, and I'm excited to see them partner together to lead the way in that vibrant market."

"We are passionate about creating high-touch, personal relationships with our clients and this expansion into the Austin market ties in perfectly with our core values and long-term vision," stated Ryan Binkley, President and CEO of Generational Equity.

Generational Equity has a long history of successfully working with clients both in Austin and Texas over the past decade. Ryan Binkley is a past resident of Austin, and Binkley, as well as several associates of the firm, have graduated from UT Austin. The company boasts a strong historical track record in the state, having closed nearly 80 transactions, making it one of the leading M&A advisory firms in Texas.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, DealForce, and Generational Capital Markets, member FINRA/SIPC, are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America. With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition and strategic growth advisory services. Their four-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, and M&A transactional services.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016 and 2017 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more, visit the https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

