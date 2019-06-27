Generator Sales: Worldwide Market & Industry Insights Through 2015-2027
Jun 27, 2019, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 The "Global Generator Sales Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Generator Sales Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased adoption of portable generators, increasing interest for solar oriented generators and increased development activities to produce light weight generators.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increased Adoption of Portable Generators
3.1.2 Increasing Interest for Solar Oriented Generators
3.1.3 Increased Development Activities to Produce Light Weight Generators
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Generator Sales Market, By Fuel Type
4.1 Natural Gas
4.2 Diesel
4.3 Other Fuel Types
4.3.1 Dual Fuel
4.3.2 Bi-Fuel
4.3.3 Alternative Fuel Gensets
4.3.4 Propane
4.3.5 Biogas
4.3.6 Gasoline
5 Generator Sales Market, By Application
5.1 Peak Shaving
5.2 Prime & Continuous
5.3 Standby Gensets
6 Generator Sales Market, By Portability
6.1 Portable
6.2 Stationary
7 Generator Sales Market, By Power Rating
7.1 Above 5,000 kVA
7.2 2,500-5,000 kVA
7.3 1,000-2,500 kVA
7.4 350-1,000 kVA
7.5 100-350 kVA
7.6 Below 100 kVA
8 Generator Sales Market, By End-User
8.1 Commercial
8.1.1 IT & Telecom
8.1.2 Healthcare
8.1.3 Other Commercials
8.2 Industrial
8.2.1 Utilities/Power Generation
8.2.2 Oil & Gas
8.2.3 Other Industrials
8.3 Residential
8.4 Other End Users
9 Generator Sales Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.1.1 US
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.3 Mexico
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 UK
9.2.3 Italy
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Rest of Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.3 India
9.3.4 Australia
9.3.5 New Zealand
9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.4.1 Saudi Arabia
9.4.2 UAE
9.4.3 Rest of Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Others
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Benchmarking
11.2 Briggs & Stratton
11.3 Caterpillar
11.4 Cummins
11.5 Generac
11.6 Kohler
11.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
11.8 MQ Power
11.9 Rolls-Royce (MTU Onsite Energy)
11.10 Sterling & Wilson
11.11 Wacker Neuson
11.12 Wartsila
11.13 Weichai Group
11.14 Yanmar
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cf3ayt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
