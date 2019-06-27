Generator Sales: Worldwide Market & Industry Insights Through 2015-2027

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 The "Global Generator Sales Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Generator Sales Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased adoption of portable generators, increasing interest for solar oriented generators and increased development activities to produce light weight generators.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increased Adoption of Portable Generators

3.1.2 Increasing Interest for Solar Oriented Generators

3.1.3 Increased Development Activities to Produce Light Weight Generators

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Generator Sales Market, By Fuel Type

4.1 Natural Gas

4.2 Diesel

4.3 Other Fuel Types

4.3.1 Dual Fuel

4.3.2 Bi-Fuel

4.3.3 Alternative Fuel Gensets

4.3.4 Propane

4.3.5 Biogas

4.3.6 Gasoline



5 Generator Sales Market, By Application

5.1 Peak Shaving

5.2 Prime & Continuous

5.3 Standby Gensets



6 Generator Sales Market, By Portability

6.1 Portable

6.2 Stationary



7 Generator Sales Market, By Power Rating

7.1 Above 5,000 kVA

7.2 2,500-5,000 kVA

7.3 1,000-2,500 kVA

7.4 350-1,000 kVA

7.5 100-350 kVA

7.6 Below 100 kVA



8 Generator Sales Market, By End-User

8.1 Commercial

8.1.1 IT & Telecom

8.1.2 Healthcare

8.1.3 Other Commercials

8.2 Industrial

8.2.1 Utilities/Power Generation

8.2.2 Oil & Gas

8.2.3 Other Industrials

8.3 Residential

8.4 Other End Users



9 Generator Sales Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 UK

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Benchmarking

11.2 Briggs & Stratton

11.3 Caterpillar

11.4 Cummins

11.5 Generac

11.6 Kohler

11.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

11.8 MQ Power

11.9 Rolls-Royce (MTU Onsite Energy)

11.10 Sterling & Wilson

11.11 Wacker Neuson

11.12 Wartsila

11.13 Weichai Group

11.14 Yanmar



