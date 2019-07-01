Generic Injectables - Global Market Analysis & Projections (2011-2024): Focus on Oncology, Anaesthesia, Anti-infectives, Parenteral Nutrition, and Cardiovascular

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generic Injectables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global generic injectables market reached a value of US$ 28.6 Billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% during 2011-2018.

This report provides a deep insight into the global generic injectables industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.

Growth Drivers

Owing to the advantages offered by generic injectables, governments in various countries are supporting their manufacture. Additionally, an increase in drug shortages, especially in the US, along with patent expiry of a number of blockbuster drugs, aging population and rising prevalence of chronic as well as lifestyle diseases represent some of the other factors driving the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of therapeutic area as oncology, anaesthesia, anti-infectives, parenteral nutrition, cardiovascular and others. Currently, the oncology segment accounts for the majority of the market share.

Further, the report has segmented the market on the basis of distribution channels covering hospitals and retail pharmacy stores. Among these, hospitals account for the largest market share.

On a regional-basis, the report covers North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America represents the largest region, accounting for more than a half of the global market. The report has also analysed

The competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Hospira (Pfizer), Fresenius Kabi, Hikma, Sandoz (Novartis), Sagent, Sanofi and Baxter.



Key Topics Covered





1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Generic Drug Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Forecast

5.5 Major Players

6 Global Generic Drug Delivery Market

6.1 Oral

6.2 Injectables

6.3 Dermal/Topical

6.4 Inhalers

7 Global Generic Injectables Market

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.3 Market Breakup by Region

7.4 Market Breakup by Therapeutic Area

7.5 Market Breakup by Container

7.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.7 Market Forecast

7.8 SWOT Analysis

7.9 Value Chain Analysis

7.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

8 Global Generic Injectables Market: Performance of Key Regions

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia

8.4 Latin America

8.5 Middle East & Africa

9 Market by Therapeutic Area

9.1 Oncology

9.2 Anaesthesia

9.3 Anti-infectives

9.4 Parenteral Nutrition

9.5 Cardiovascular

10 Market by Container

10.1 Vials

10.2 Ampoules

10.3 Premix

10.4 Prefilled Syringes

11 Market by Distribution Channel

11.1 Hospitals

11.2 Retail Pharmacy

12 Global Generic Injectable Market: Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Structure

12.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

13 Generic Injectable Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Detailed Process Flow (Injectable)

13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

13.4 Mass Balance & Raw Material Requirements

14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

14.1 Land Requirements & Expenditures

14.2 Construction Requirements & Expenditures

14.3 Plant Machinery

14.4 Machinery Pictures

14.5 Raw Material Requirements & Expenditures

14.6 Packaging Requirements & Expenditures

14.7 Transportation Requirements & Expenditures

14.8 Utility Requirements & Expenditures

14.9 Manpower Requirements & Expenditures

14.10 Other Capital Investments

15 Loans and Financial Assistance

16 Project Economics

16.1 Capital Cost of the Project

16.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

16.3 Product Pricing & Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

16.4 Taxation and Depreciation

16.5 Income Projections

16.6 Expenditure Projections

16.7 Financial Analysis

16.8 Profit Analysis

17 Key Player Profiles

17.1 Hospira (Pfizer)

17.2 Fresenius Kabi

17.3 Hikma

17.4 Sandoz (Novartis)

17.5 Sagent

17.6 Sanofi

17.7 Baxter

