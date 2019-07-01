Generic Injectables - Global Market Analysis & Projections (2011-2024): Focus on Oncology, Anaesthesia, Anti-infectives, Parenteral Nutrition, and Cardiovascular
DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generic Injectables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global generic injectables market reached a value of US$ 28.6 Billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% during 2011-2018.
This report provides a deep insight into the global generic injectables industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.
Growth Drivers
Owing to the advantages offered by generic injectables, governments in various countries are supporting their manufacture. Additionally, an increase in drug shortages, especially in the US, along with patent expiry of a number of blockbuster drugs, aging population and rising prevalence of chronic as well as lifestyle diseases represent some of the other factors driving the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market on the basis of therapeutic area as oncology, anaesthesia, anti-infectives, parenteral nutrition, cardiovascular and others. Currently, the oncology segment accounts for the majority of the market share.
Further, the report has segmented the market on the basis of distribution channels covering hospitals and retail pharmacy stores. Among these, hospitals account for the largest market share.
On a regional-basis, the report covers North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America represents the largest region, accounting for more than a half of the global market. The report has also analysed
The competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Hospira (Pfizer), Fresenius Kabi, Hikma, Sandoz (Novartis), Sagent, Sanofi and Baxter.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Generic Drug Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Forecast
5.5 Major Players
6 Global Generic Drug Delivery Market
6.1 Oral
6.2 Injectables
6.3 Dermal/Topical
6.4 Inhalers
7 Global Generic Injectables Market
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Market Performance
7.3 Market Breakup by Region
7.4 Market Breakup by Therapeutic Area
7.5 Market Breakup by Container
7.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.7 Market Forecast
7.8 SWOT Analysis
7.9 Value Chain Analysis
7.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
8 Global Generic Injectables Market: Performance of Key Regions
8.1 North America
8.2 Europe
8.3 Asia
8.4 Latin America
8.5 Middle East & Africa
9 Market by Therapeutic Area
9.1 Oncology
9.2 Anaesthesia
9.3 Anti-infectives
9.4 Parenteral Nutrition
9.5 Cardiovascular
10 Market by Container
10.1 Vials
10.2 Ampoules
10.3 Premix
10.4 Prefilled Syringes
11 Market by Distribution Channel
11.1 Hospitals
11.2 Retail Pharmacy
12 Global Generic Injectable Market: Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Structure
12.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
13 Generic Injectable Manufacturing Process
13.1 Product Overview
13.2 Detailed Process Flow (Injectable)
13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
13.4 Mass Balance & Raw Material Requirements
14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
14.1 Land Requirements & Expenditures
14.2 Construction Requirements & Expenditures
14.3 Plant Machinery
14.4 Machinery Pictures
14.5 Raw Material Requirements & Expenditures
14.6 Packaging Requirements & Expenditures
14.7 Transportation Requirements & Expenditures
14.8 Utility Requirements & Expenditures
14.9 Manpower Requirements & Expenditures
14.10 Other Capital Investments
15 Loans and Financial Assistance
16 Project Economics
16.1 Capital Cost of the Project
16.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
16.3 Product Pricing & Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
16.4 Taxation and Depreciation
16.5 Income Projections
16.6 Expenditure Projections
16.7 Financial Analysis
16.8 Profit Analysis
17 Key Player Profiles
17.1 Hospira (Pfizer)
17.2 Fresenius Kabi
17.3 Hikma
17.4 Sandoz (Novartis)
17.5 Sagent
17.6 Sanofi
17.7 Baxter
