Genesis Selects Dealer.com as New Website Digital Advertising Provider

BURLINGTON, Vt., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer.com, a Cox Automotive brand, announced it has been selected as a Genesis' website, digital retailing and digital advertising provider. Today, through Dealer.com's Website Choice program, Genesis dealers gain access to a more innovative and personalized digital storefront experience that delivers the technology and expertise for dealers to exceed consumer expectations.

"Connecting a dealer's solutions is more important than ever and it is paramount to have a personalized experience online," said Wayne Pastore, vice president and general manager of Dealer.com. "Our Website Choice program with Genesis' brings our leading capabilities and newest technology solutions to our customers. We are in-tune with the marketing and inventory on a dealer's lot and can provide dealers with unparalleled insights to shopper's behaviors, creating end-to-end solutions."

Dealer.com's Website Choice program offers professional services that address and solve the challenges faced by dealers and their customers. Through expertise, data, innovation and partnerships, participating dealerships will receive a strategic advantage in content creation, SEO ranking, advertising, social strategies and more. These innovations, with extensive consumer intelligence, bring dealers the tools to build their best digital storefront. The award-winning platform delivers personalized experiences that attract, engage and help convert online shoppers at every stage of their journey.

The digital marketing solutions at Dealer.com have earned several automotive industry awards, including two consecutive Automotive Website Awards, the Highest Rated SEO Provider and Driving Sales Dealers' Choice Award for Top Rated Website Provider.

Dealers who would like to learn more can visit https://www.dealer.com/products/websites.

About Dealer.com

Dealer.com is the premier digital marketing solution for the automotive industry. Providing an integrated platform of Websites, Advertising, Digital Retailing and Managed Services, Dealer.com allows OEMs, dealer groups, retailers and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology, data and insights to deliver the shortest, fastest and most personalized path to customer engagement. The company practices a deep commitment to its culture of progress, with a focus on community, health, and wellness. Based in Burlington, Vermont, Dealer.com is a Cox Automotive brand. For more information, visit www.dealer.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

SOURCE Dealer.com

Related Links

www.dealer.com

