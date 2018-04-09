GENIFER M "Healing" Collection Now Available at Sondra's Fine Jewelry in New York

The Healing Collection features beautiful sativa leaf pendants, and premium CBD and TCH Molecule necklaces with precious stones including emeralds, pink sapphires, and amethyst.

Sondra's Fine Jewelry is one of the nation's most revered women-owned businesses, and is well known for its support of its community and local charities, including Ellis Medicine, Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital, Boy's and Girl's Clubs, the YWCA, and over 50 other organizations.

Anthony Kaczmarek, Vice-President of Sondra's, said he is proud to carry GENIFER M jewelry in his store.

"My mother founded this company on the belief that we must give back to the community and support important causes," he said. "We are the first jewelry store in America to carry the GENIFER M line because we have seen how CBD and medical cannabis can help stop seizures and provide healing, often where other drugs have failed. To help raise awareness, we are proud to offer this unique line of jewelry to our community."

GENIFER M offers a range of items, including earrings, pendants, necklaces, and cuff links. The collection is popular with people from virtually every background.

"We are the first jewelry company that has products that are embraced by everyone from soccer moms to superstars," Genifer Murray said. "Our designs have connected with people, and our cause is now embraced by millions."

ABOUT GENIFER M:

GENIFER M is the first artisan, cannabis lifestyle-inspired jewelry company in the nation. Handcrafted in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, GENIFER M jewelry is designed to inspire, empower, and provide personal expression.

Featured in Forbes, Elle Canada, Harper's Bazaar, Swaay, Fashionables, Variety, and Insight News, GENIFER M is one of the most talked about jewelry lines in the nation.

Visit: www.geniferm.com.

