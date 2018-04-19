Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

- Record Sales of $4.6 Billion, Up 17% -

- Diluted EPS $1.20 -

- Adjusted EPS Excluding Transaction-Related Costs $1.27, Up 18% -

- Maintains 2018 Revenue and Earnings Outlook -

News provided by

Genuine Parts Company

08:30 ET

ATLANTA, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today sales and earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Sales for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 were a record $4.6 billion, a 17.4% increase compared to $3.9 billion for the same period in 2017.  Net income for the first quarter was $176.6 million and earnings per share on a diluted basis were $1.20.  Before the impact of certain transaction-related costs incurred for the Company's fourth quarter 2017 acquisition of Alliance Automotive Group (AAG) in Europe and a recently announced agreement to spin-off the Company's Business Products Group, S.P. Richards, adjusted net income was $186.5 million, or $1.27 per diluted share.  Total sales for the first quarter included 2% organic growth, 14% from acquisitions, including AAG, and a 1% benefit from foreign currency translation.

First quarter sales for the Automotive Group were up 29.6%, including an approximate 1.5% comparable sales increase as well as the benefit of acquisitions and favorable foreign currency translation.  Sales for the Industrial Group, which includes both Motion Industries and EIS, were up 8.3%, including a 5% comparable sales increase, and sales for the Business Products Group were down 4.8% for the quarter in both total and comparable sales.

Paul Donahue, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We were pleased to complete the first quarter of 2018 with double-digit total sales growth, driven by increases in our core global automotive and industrial businesses.  While our operating margins were challenged, we remain focused on the execution of our plans to drive additional operating improvement and better position the Company for sustained long-term growth and profitability.  With our recent announcement to spin-off the Business Products Group, we took an important step that will allow us to commit more resources and increase our focus on our core growth and higher-margin global businesses.  This is an exciting time for Genuine Parts, and we look forward to effectively executing on the opportunities ahead.

2018 Outlook

The Company is maintaining its initial sales and earnings guidance and continues to expect sales to be up 12% to 13% and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which excludes any first quarter and future transaction-related costs, to be $5.60 to $5.75.  The Company currently expects a tax rate of approximately 26.0%, which is down slightly from the initial guidance of 26.0 to 27.0% in 2018.

Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These items include adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure following the financial statements below.

Conference Call

Genuine Parts Company will hold a conference call today at 11:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results of the quarter and the future outlook.  Interested parties may listen to the call on the Company's website, www.genpt.com, by clicking "Investors", or by dialing 888-394-8218, conference ID 5092677.  A replay will also be available on the Company's website or at 844-512-2921, conference ID 5092677, two hours after the completion of the call until 12:00 a.m. Eastern time on May 3, 2018.

Forward Looking Statements

Some statements in this report, as well as in other materials we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or otherwise release to the public and in materials that we make available on our website, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Senior officers may also make verbal statements to analysts, investors, the media and others that are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may relate, for example, to the proposed business combination transaction between the Company and Essendant, Inc. ("Essendant") in which the Company will spin-off its Business Products Group and combine this business with Essendant or the acquisition of Alliance Automotive Group (AAG) and the anticipated strategic benefits, synergies and other attributes of these transactions, as well as future operations, prospects, strategies, financial condition, economic performance (including growth and earnings), industry conditions and demand for our products and services. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and while we believe that our expectations for the future are reasonable in view of currently available information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events may differ materially from those indicated as a result of various important factors. Such factors may include, among other things, the Company's ability to successfully integrate AAG into the Company and to realize the anticipated synergies and benefits; changes in the European aftermarket; the Company's ability to complete the transaction to spin-off its Business Products Group; the Company's ability to successfully implement its business initiatives in each of its three business segments; slowing demand for the Company's products; changes in legislation or government regulations or policies; changes in general economic conditions, including unemployment, inflation or deflation; changes in tax policies; volatile exchange rates; high energy costs; uncertain credit markets and other macro-economic conditions; competitive product, service and pricing pressures; the ability to maintain favorable vendor arrangements and relationships; disruptions in our vendors' operations; the Company's ability to successfully integrate its acquired businesses; the uncertainties and costs of litigation; disruptions caused by a failure or breach of the Company's information systems, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2017 and from time to time in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.  You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other reports to the SEC.

About Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company is a distributor of automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Germany and Poland.  The Company also distributes industrial replacement parts and electrical and electronic materials in the U.S., Canada and Mexico through its Industrial Products Group, comprised of Motion Industries and EIS, Inc.  S.P. Richards Company, the Business Products Group, distributes a variety of business products in the U.S. and Canada.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY and SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)




Net sales

$

4,586,294

$

3,905,641

Cost of goods sold

3,150,487

2,749,920

Gross profit

1,435,807

1,155,721




Operating and non-operating expenses:


Selling, administrative & other expenses

1,148,125

873,814

Depreciation and amortization

58,363

38,132

1,206,488

911,946




Income before income taxes

229,319

243,775

Income taxes

52,743

83,615




Net income

$

176,576

$

160,160




Basic net income per common share

$

1.20

$

1.08




Diluted net income per common share

$

1.20

$

1.08




Weighted average common shares outstanding

146,727

148,154




Dilutive effect of stock options and non-vested restricted stock awards

595

634




Weighted average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution

147,322

148,788




GENUINE PARTS COMPANY and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)




Net sales: (1)


Automotive

$

2,564,259

$

1,978,446

Industrial (2)

1,547,944

1,428,959

Business Products

474,091

498,236

Total net sales

$

4,586,294

$

3,905,641




Operating profit:


Automotive

$

184,706

$

151,757

Industrial (2)

112,191

104,009

Business Products

21,601

31,119

Total operating profit

318,498

286,885

Interest expense, net

(23,307)

(6,174)

Intangible amortization

(21,403)

(10,806)

Other, net (3)

(44,469)

(26,130)

Income before income taxes

$

229,319

$

243,775




Capital expenditures

$

31,633

$

24,806




Depreciation and amortization

$

58,363

$

38,132

(1) The net effect of discounts, incentives, freight billed to customers has been allocated to their respective segments for the current and prior period.  Previously, the net effect of such items were captured and presented separately in a line item entitled "Other".

(2) Effective January 1, 2018, the Electrical/electronic material segment became a division of the Industrial segment. These two reporting segments became a single reporting segment, the Industrial Parts Group. The change in segment is presented retrospectively.

(3) Includes $13.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, respectively, in transaction-related costs associated with Alliance Automotive Group and the pending combination of S.P. Richards with Essendant.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY and SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

ASSETS


CURRENT ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents

$

325,973

$

177,917

Trade accounts receivable, net

2,641,151

2,084,871

Merchandise inventories, net

3,772,919

3,287,042

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

841,569

644,232




TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

7,581,612

6,194,062




Goodwill and other intangible assets, less accumulated amortization

3,618,426

1,608,466

Deferred tax assets

39,830

129,539

Other assets

588,238

497,553

Net property, plant and equipment

931,288

737,206




TOTAL ASSETS

$

12,759,394

$

9,166,826

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


CURRENT LIABILITIES


Trade accounts payable

$

3,773,149

$

3,230,985

Current portion of debt

751,614

475,000

Income taxes payable

28,144

65,270

Dividends payable

105,649

99,824

Other current liabilities

1,098,916

708,754




TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

5,757,472

4,579,833




Long-term debt

2,564,111

550,000

Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities

200,253

287,589

Deferred tax liabilities

184,383

49,328

Other long-term liabilities

491,794

467,732




Common stock

146,738

147,394

Retained earnings

4,182,599

4,021,848

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(819,258)

(950,269)




TOTAL  PARENT EQUITY

3,510,079

3,218,973




Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

$

51,302

$

13,371




TOTAL  EQUITY

3,561,381

3,232,344




TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

12,759,394

$

9,166,826

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY and SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)




OPERATING ACTIVITIES:


Net income

$

176,576

$

160,160

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

58,363

38,132

Share-based compensation

3,686

2,717

Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation

(2,517)

(1,546)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(97,741)

(97,643)








NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

138,367

101,820




INVESTING ACTIVITIES:


Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(31,633)

(24,806)

Acquisitions and other investing activities

(38,588)

(106,236)




NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(70,221)

(131,042)




FINANCING ACTIVITIES:


Proceeds from debt

1,201,441

1,005,000

Payments on debt

(1,153,750)

(855,000)

Share-based awards exercised, net of taxes paid

(4,176)

(1,624)

Dividends paid

(99,000)

(97,584)

Purchase of stock



(91,984)




NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(55,485)

(41,192)




EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(1,587)

5,452




NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

11,074

(64,962)




CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

314,899

242,879




CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$

325,973

$

177,917

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY and SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income


Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)




GAAP net income

$

176,576

$

160,160

Diluted net income per common share

$

1.20

$

1.08




Add after-tax adjustments:


Transaction-related costs

9,883






Adjusted net income

$

186,459

$

160,160

Adjusted diluted net income per common share

$

1.27

$

1.08

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genuine-parts-company-reports-sales-and-earnings-for-the-first-quarter-ended-march-31-2018-300632925.html

SOURCE Genuine Parts Company

Related Links

http://www.genpt.com

Also from this source

Mar 29, 2018, 14:20 ET Genuine Parts Company Announces 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Release...

Feb 20, 2018, 08:30 ET Genuine Parts Company Reports 2017 Sales And Earnings For The...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

News provided by

Genuine Parts Company

08:30 ET