George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law Announces Online LL.M. in U.S. Law

ARLINGTON, Va., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning fall 2018, foreign-trained attorneys will have the opportunity to learn from the United States' top legal experts, leading attorneys, and judges through the George Mason University LL.M. in U.S. Law program. The solely online program seeks to engage and educate professionals from all countries. With no requirement to physically visit the GMU campus, legal professionals will be able to complete the Master's Degree at their convenience from their homes and offices.

The online LLM in U.S. Law allows foreign trained attorneys to pursue the degree from their home country.

The Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University created the program to educate international attorneys on the basics of the American legal system and laws. The degree provides the education foreign-trained attorneys need to begin handling legal work outsourced from the U.S., take U.S. licensing exams in qualifying states, advance their careers, and expand their opportunities.

"We built the U.S. Law LLM online program to meet the needs of working, foreign-trained lawyers who cannot leave their jobs, families, and home countries to study in the U.S. but who want to further their careers by gaining competence in U.S. law. We designed a thorough curriculum, and paired it with excellent faculty and a flexible schedule that will allow students to pursue their career goals," said Scalia Law Dean Henry N. Butler.

Students may be able to earn their online U.S. Law LL.M. in less than one year. The program permits students the flexibility to balance their work, school, and other commitments. Throughout the personalized learning experience, students control their course pace and schedule as they work to complete their degree through high-caliber interactive and engaging online learning.

"We look forward to shepherding students through the program," said Scalia Law's Senior Associate Dean and Legal Research and Writing Professor Alison Price. "We want to see every student succeed. As a common law system, sometimes our laws and processes confuse those from civil law systems. We are here to help students navigate the differences."

The Antonin Scalia Law School will begin accepting applications now and is set to begin classes in September of 2018, pending SCHEV approval and ABA acquiescence. To apply or to find more information about the U.S. Law LL.M Online Program, please visit: www.law.gmu.edu/admissions/llm/llm_uslaw/online, email at llminfo@gmu.edu, or call (703) 214.5005.

About Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University

Antonin Scalia Law School is defined by three words: Learn. Challenge. Lead. The goal is to have students who will receive an outstanding legal education (Learn), be taught to critically evaluate prevailing orthodoxy and pursue new ideas (Challenge), and, ultimately, be well prepared to distinguish themselves in their chosen fields (Lead).

About George Mason University

George Mason University is Virginia's largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., Mason enrolls more than 33,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. Mason has grown rapidly over the past half century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity and commitment to accessibility.

Media Contact:

Libby Sanford

193992@email4pr.com

(703) 214.5005

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/george-mason-university-antonin-scalia-law-announces-online-llm-in-us-law-300636125.html

SOURCE George Mason University