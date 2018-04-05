Georgetown Home Care Announces Hospital Readmission Rate for 2017

Georgetown Home Care has created a proven system that follows a 2004 Yale study outlining the four main reasons for preventable hospital readmissions. For the third year in a row Georgetown Home Care has a lower than average hospital readmission rate of 7.6%. In addition, a strong commitment to community education surrounding effective transitions of care has placed Georgetown Home Care at the forefront of a complete shift in the way medical care and recovery is approached.

"We are thrilled to report another year of single digit percentage hospital readmissions," said John Bradshaw, CEO of Georgetown Home Care. "Over the last year, we have taken more patients than ever before directly from hospitals and acute rehabilitation hospitals, but our focus on unnecessary hospital readmission prevention internally and within the community has allowed us to continue to change the way people approach and understand patient-centric care."

According to the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS), nearly 20 percent of patients discharged from a hospital are readmitted within 30 days and it is estimated that almost two thirds of those readmissions are preventable. CMS recognizes this staggering statistic and has created a Readmission Reduction Program (HRRP), which reduces payments to hospitals with excess or above average avoidable readmissions. CMS will also begin penalizing and incentivizing sub-acute rehabilitation facilities for excess or low hospital readmission rates.

Georgetown Home Care is the premier non-medical home care agency with offices in DC, Maryland and Virginia. Its mission is to ensure a better quality of life for elderly clients and their families by providing dependable and affordable care. Georgetown Home Care is a locally-owned and operated company and is passionate about serving seniors and those in need with hourly and live-in home care services.

With this announcement Georgetown Home Care will continue to monitor its hospital readmission rate as well as offer education sessions/classes to the health care community.

