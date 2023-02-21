Georgetown's Dr. Chris Brummer Named the 2022 Jones Day Professor in Commercial Law

This distinction is given by Singapore Management University's Yong Pung How School of Law, and the professor also delivered the annual Jones Day lecture.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Chris Brummer, the Agnes Williams Sesquicentennial Professor of Financial Technology at Georgetown University Law Center was named the 2022 Jones Day Professor in Commercial Law at Singapore Management University's Yong Pung How School of Law. He also had the privilege of delivering the annual Jones Day lecture on December 1, 2022.

Established in 2012, the Jones Day Professorship was made possible through a US$500,000 donation from global law firm Jones Day, which operates a non-profit foundation funded by donations from attorneys and staff. The donation underscores the law firm's commitment to the Asia Pacific region and marks a new chapter in the growth of commercial law in Singapore. The professorship follows the establishment of the Jones Day Chair Professorship for Globalization and Rule of Law at Peking University, China in May 2012.

Dr. Brummer delivered a lecture on a forthcoming research paper titled "Regulation by Enforcement." The paper, co-authored with professors from Vanderbilt Law and Wharton School, highlights recent developments in financial law and administrative law, and explores what they may mean for policymakers and regulatory strategy.

Dr. Brummer provided a historical overview of regulation by enforcement, highlighting how the concept has redefined certain assumptions about the nature of activities of the administrative state. While offering insights into some of the possible drivers behind this phenomenon, he also offered perspective as to the legality of this concept under U.S. law. The lecture ended with a list of international best practices for regulators to employ, while also expanding on the trade-offs associated with the approach.

Dr. Brummer's remarks set the stage for a panel discussion with prominent figures in the community, including Chee Kin Lam, the Managing Director and Head of Legal & Compliance at DBS, and Ben Witherall, a Partner at Jones Day.

About Dr. Chris Brummer

Dr. Chris Brummer is a professor, lecturer, and author. He teaches at Georgetown University Law Center , where he serves as the Faculty Director of the Institute of International Economic Law. He has spent over a decade researching the development of financial and regulatory policy and the impact of technology on how authorities operationalize supervision and regulatory oversight.

In addition to his service to academia, Dr. Brummer has served on the Consultative Working Group for the European Securities and Markets Authority's Financial Innovation Standing Committee, as well as the National Adjudicatory Council of FINRA, where he received accolades for his work on advancing investor protection. Dr. Brummer also served as a member of President Biden's transition team, where he worked on Treasury Department matters. A frequent lecturer, he has delivered Black history keynote addresses for the SEC, FinCEN, and OCC.

Dr. Brummer's work has been featured in The New York Times, CNN, Marketwatch, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg, among others.

He lives in Washington, D.C. with his wife, securities attorney, and former microfinance specialist, Rachel Loko.

