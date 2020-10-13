Geospatial Analytics Market, 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geospatial Analytics Market By Component, By Type, By Application, By End-use Vertical - Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global geospatial analytics market garnered a market value of US$ 45.13Bn in 2019 and is likely to witness a remarkable growth, with a CAGR of 15.1% across the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Geospatial is a term that is used widely to describe the combination of analytical methods and spatial software with geographic or terrestrial datasets. Geospatial analytics solutions have helped in facilitating higher quality, productive workflow, and data exchange in order to drive productivity, value, safety, and efficiency across several end-use verticals.



In the modern world, the power of geospatial information is increasing to a greater extent. With the upsurge of the Internet of Things (IoT) and other such technologies, the sensor networks are elevating the geospatial data rates higher than earlier. There has been a surge of sensor networks on the ground or mounted upon drones flying overhead, mobile devices carried by people, vehicles, atmosats at high altitudes, tethered aerostats, and microsats in an orbit.



In addition, remote sensing and geographical information systems (GIS) provide the facilities to analyze, visualize, and manipulate geospatial data for decision-makers. Consequently, growing technological advancements coupled with increasing adoption of the Internet of Things and the introduction of big data analysis and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is altogether expected to boost the market for geospatial analytics in the years to come.



Surveying Segment to Strengthen its Supremacy in Geospatial Analytics Market



The global geospatial analytics market, based on application is segmented into surveying, military intelligence, medicine & public safety, disaster risk reduction & management, climate change adaptation, urban planning, and others. In 2019, the surveying segment led the market and is likely to grow at a significant rate in the years to come.



The growth is mainly attributed to its wide-ranging adoption in monitoring agriculture and natural resource. Geospatial analytics solutions are used majorly for surveying purposes in the agricultural industry to understand the topsoil erosion. Nevertheless, the military intelligence application is projected to rise as the highest growing segment over the estimation period. The growth of this segment is majorly accredited to the growing number of remote sensing satellites worldwide for border guarding, which thereby demands the usage for geospatial analytics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Geospatial Analytics Market



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Geospatial Analytics Market Value, 2018-2028, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2019

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2019

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Geospatial Analytics (GA) Market, by Component,2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Software

4.3. Services



5. Global Geospatial Analytics (GA) Market, by Type, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Surface & Field Analytics

5.3. Network & Location Analytics

5.4. Geovisualization

5.5. Others



6. Global Geospatial Analytics (GA) Market, by Application, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Surveying

6.3. Medicine & Public Safety

6.4. Military Intelligence

6.5. Disaster Risk Reduction & Management

6.6. Climate Change Adaptation

6.7. Urban Planning

6.8. Others (Marketing Management, etc.)



7. Global Geospatial Analytics (GA) Market, by End-use Vertical, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Agriculture

7.4. Utility & Communication

7.5. Government

7.6. Defense & Intelligence

7.7. Natural Resources

7.8. Construction & Real Estate

7.9. Others



8. North America Geospatial Analytics (GA) Market Analysis, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)



9. Europe Geospatial Analytics (GA) Market Analysis, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)



10. Asia Pacific Geospatial Analytics (GA) Market Analysis, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)



11. Rest of the World Geospatial Analytics (GA) Market Analysis, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Alteryx, Inc.

12.2. DigitalGlobe

12.3. Fugro N.V.

12.4. Hexagon AB

12.5. RMSI

12.6. SAP SE

12.7. Trimble Navigation Ltd.

12.8. Maxar Technologies Inc.

12.9. MapLarge

12.10. Harris Corporation

12.11. Bently Systems, Inc.

12.12. ESRI

12.13. GE Grid Solutions, LLC

12.14. Oracle Corporation

12.15. Pitney Bowes Inc.

12.16. Google LLC



