Geotextile Tubes (Woven, Nonwoven) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

The geotextile tubes market is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2019 to USD 3.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

The rising level of oceans and seasdue to the increase in temperatureis a major factor causing coastal erosion, which is expected to drive the market for geotextile tubes. The increase in sea and ocean levels result in larger and higher waves reaching the coast through deepening near-shore waters.



Geotextile tubes are also known as geotubes or dewatering tubes. They are made from permeable textile materials or fabrics such as polypropylene and polyester for various civil engineering and other geotechnical applications. These tubes are manufactured in the form of large sludge dewatering bags or geo-containers. These tubes can work with any material that is hydraulically transported.



Geotubes were first developed by TenCate after a flood destroyed the coast of Holland in 1953. It developed technical textile for use in marine structures; this created a new market for engineered geotextiles and industrial fabrics for marine & hydraulic and dewatering & containment applications. The name Geotube was trademarked in 1994 by Nicolon B.V. in the Netherlands. The geotextile tubes market comprises various small and large-scale manufacturers and is estimated to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region in terms of volume in 2019.



Ace Geosynthetics (Taiwan), Officine Maccaferri (Italy), Low & Bonar (UK), Flexituff Ventures International Limited (India), TechFab India Industries Ltd (India), Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd (Australia), Koninklijke TenCate (Netherlands), NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Huesker (Germany), and Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark) are some of the major companies operating in the geotextile tubes market.

