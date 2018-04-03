GEOTHERMAL POWER MARKET FORECAST 2018-2028

LONDON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4919829







Visiongain has calculated that the global Geothermal Power Market will see a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $2,368 mn in 2018. Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.

Geothermal energy is a clean and renewable energy derived from the heat produced by the slow decay of radioactive particles in the core of the earth. Geothermal reservoirs are located deep underground and can be detected through volcanoes and fumaroles, hot springs and geysers.



The most active geothermal resources exist along major tectonic plate boundaries that incorporate maximum volcanic areas. The geothermal energy is mainly used in three main applications including direct use and district heating systems, electricity generation power plants and geothermal heat pumps.



Geothermal energy is considered to be a most sustainable energy source owing to its limited burning of fuels and minimal emission of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. The geothermal power market is mainly driven by the factors including an efficient and sustainable energy source and growing adoption of renewable energy. The limited burning of fuels and minimal emission of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases favour the adoption of geothermal energy.



The introduction of favourable government regulations and policies are expected to recover the otherwise untapped huge geothermal potential for low-carbon electricity generation and direct use in cooling and heating. Despite these advantages, the geothermal energy has experienced a low adoption owing to the high initial cost associated with the technology. The increasing demand for reliable and sustainable electricity supply is further expected to boost the demand for geothermal power.



The pressing concerns over global warming and energy security are likely to favour the geothermal power market. As there are significant risks involved with initial exploration and drilling, favourable regulatory environments – including tax incentives and land permits – can do much to facilitate further developments in the sector.



Besides from being a clean and renewable energy source, geothermal energy is also suitable for base load electricity generation and thus has the potential to become the backbone of local grid systems.

Visiongain's Global Geothermal Power Market report can keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market, segmented in terms of countries: United States, Philippines, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Kenya, Iceland, New Zealand, Japan, Turkey, Costa Rica and Ethiopia.



With reference to this report, it details the key investments trend in the global market, subdivided by regions, capital expenditure and equipment. Through extensive secondary research and interviews with industry experts, visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the Geothermal Power Market over the forecast timeframe.



The report will answer questions such as:

- How is the Geothermal Power market evolving?

- What is driving and restraining Geothermal Power market dynamics?

- How will each Geothermal Power submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales and capacity will these submarkets account for in 2028?

- How will market shares of each Geothermal Power submarket develop from 2018-2028?

- Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

- Which Geothermal Power submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2018-2028?

- How will political and regulatory factors influence regional Geothermal Power markets and submarkets?

- Will leading national Geothermal Power market broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

- How will market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which nation will lead the market in 2028?

- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

- How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2018 and 2028?



Five Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:



1) The report provides Forecasts for the Geothermal Power Market for the period 2018-2028 by:

- CAPEX (US$mn) 2018-2028

- Capacity (MW) 2018-2028



2) The report provides Forecasts for the Geothermal Power Market by Technology, for the period 2018-2028

- Binary Cycle 2018-2028

- Flash-Binary 2018-2028

- Flash Steam 2018-2028

- Dry Steam 2018-2028

- Others (EGS, Co-Production and Hybrid Generation) 2018-2028



3) The report also Forecasts and Analyses the Geothermal Power Market for Leading Nations By CAPEX & Capacity from 2018-2028

- U.S

- Philippines

- Indonesia

- Italy

- Mexico

- Kenya

- New Zealand

- Iceland

- Kenya

- Japan

- Turkey

- Costa Rica

- Ethiopia

- Rest of the World



4) The report lists Extensive Details and Analysis of Existing and Upcoming Geothermal Power Plants in the Geothermal Power) Market including:

- Plant Name

- Owner/Operator

- Type

- Capacity (MW)

- Capacity

- Year

- Region

- Country



5) The report provides Detailed Profiles of The Leading Companies Operating within the Geothermal Power Market:

- Ormat Technologies Inc.

- Ansaldo Energia

- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

- General Electric Company

- Toshiba Corporation

- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

- Calpine Corporation

- US Geothermal Inc.

- Enel Green Power

- Halliburton



