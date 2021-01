German Parcels Market Size and Growth 2014-2024, Featuring Key Players Deutsche Post, DHL, Hermes, FedEx and More

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parcels Market in Germany: Market Insight Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report sets out the market structure, size in value and volume terms, growth, key trends, competitive landscape and forecasts for the parcels market in Germany.



The report provides historical and forecast market sizes covering the period from 2014-2024. It segments the market between B2B, B2C and C2X. Market information is quoted in value and volume terms.



The definition of the parcels market for this report includes domestic, intra-European and international parcels. It also includes business-to-business, business-to- consumer and consumer consigned parcels. Parcel weight definitions vary, between operators and countries, but most describe parcels up to various weights approaching 40kg. All service levels are included (time definite and deferred). Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same day courier and contract logistics are excluded.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Market Characteristics and Trends

Market Size and Growth

Competitive Landscape

Parcels Market Forecast

Appendix: List of abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

Deutsche Post

DHL

Hermes

UPS

DPD

GLS

FedEx

TNT

Amazon Logistics

Trans-o-Flex

GO!

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cguva9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com