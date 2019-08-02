Germany, Austria & Switzerland Cinema Markets, 2013-2018 & 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cinema Industry Research - Germany, Austria & Switzerland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

German-speaking cinema markets had a disastrous year in 2018 with admissions down by more than 10% in all three countries. One reason for this is the continuing weakness of the film production industry in Germany, where film-makers have simply failed to take the advantage conferred by possessing Western Europe's largest linguistic market.



Lacking a cultural product to call their own Germans are becoming increasingly uninterested in cinema, something of a shame given the country's hugely important role in the pre-war industry.



Looking at trends in the cinema industry and key players within it - including the defensive merger of the two of the biggest circuits Cinemaxx and CineStar - data tracking admissions, box office and screen numbers since 2000 in the report tells what is a disappointing story.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Germany

Films and Distribution

Concessions and Screen Advertising

Taxes

Cinemas

3D

Companies

Event / CineStar

Vue / CinemaxX

AMC / UCI

Forecasts

2. Austria

Films and Distribution

Taxes

Cinemas

Companies

Cineplexx

Forecasts

3. Switzerland

Films

Distribution

Taxes

Cinemas

3D

Regions

Companies

KITAG Kino-Theater

Path

Arena Cinemas

Forecasts

List of Tables

German Cinema Market 2013-2018

German Films 2013-2018

Top 20 Films 2018

Concession and Screen Advertising Revenues 2013-2018

Taxes 2013-2018

Cinema Screens 2013-2018

Multiplex and Traditional Cinema Admissions 2013-2018

3D Admissions 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2015-2019

Forecasts

Germany Forecasts 2018-2023

Austrian Cinema Market 2013-2018

Taxes 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2014-2019

Cineplexx International Screens February 2019

Forecasts

Austria Forecasts 2018-2023

Swiss Cinema Market 2013-2018

Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018

Top 20 Films 2018

Leading Distributors 2018

Cinema Sites and Screens by Type 2013-2018

3D 2013-2018

Cinema Screens and Admissions by Region 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2013-2018

Forecasts

Switzerland Forecasts 2018-2023

