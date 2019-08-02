Germany, Austria & Switzerland Cinema Markets, 2013-2018 & 2019
German-speaking cinema markets had a disastrous year in 2018 with admissions down by more than 10% in all three countries. One reason for this is the continuing weakness of the film production industry in Germany, where film-makers have simply failed to take the advantage conferred by possessing Western Europe's largest linguistic market.
Lacking a cultural product to call their own Germans are becoming increasingly uninterested in cinema, something of a shame given the country's hugely important role in the pre-war industry.
Looking at trends in the cinema industry and key players within it - including the defensive merger of the two of the biggest circuits Cinemaxx and CineStar - data tracking admissions, box office and screen numbers since 2000 in the report tells what is a disappointing story.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Germany
- Films and Distribution
- Concessions and Screen Advertising
- Taxes
- Cinemas
- 3D
- Companies
- Event / CineStar
- Vue / CinemaxX
- AMC / UCI
- Forecasts
2. Austria
- Films and Distribution
- Taxes
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Cineplexx
- Forecasts
3. Switzerland
- Films
- Distribution
- Taxes
- Cinemas
- 3D
- Regions
- Companies
- KITAG Kino-Theater
- Path
- Arena Cinemas
- Forecasts
List of Tables
- German Cinema Market 2013-2018
- German Films 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- Concession and Screen Advertising Revenues 2013-2018
- Taxes 2013-2018
- Cinema Screens 2013-2018
- Multiplex and Traditional Cinema Admissions 2013-2018
- 3D Admissions 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2015-2019
- Forecasts
- Germany Forecasts 2018-2023
- Austrian Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Taxes 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2014-2019
- Cineplexx International Screens February 2019
- Forecasts
- Austria Forecasts 2018-2023
- Swiss Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- Leading Distributors 2018
- Cinema Sites and Screens by Type 2013-2018
- 3D 2013-2018
- Cinema Screens and Admissions by Region 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2013-2018
- Forecasts
- Switzerland Forecasts 2018-2023
