Germany, Austria & Switzerland Cinema Markets, 2013-2018 & 2019

German-speaking cinema markets had a disastrous year in 2018 with admissions down by more than 10% in all three countries. One reason for this is the continuing weakness of the film production industry in Germany, where film-makers have simply failed to take the advantage conferred by possessing Western Europe's largest linguistic market.

Lacking a cultural product to call their own Germans are becoming increasingly uninterested in cinema, something of a shame given the country's hugely important role in the pre-war industry.

Looking at trends in the cinema industry and key players within it - including the defensive merger of the two of the biggest circuits Cinemaxx and CineStar - data tracking admissions, box office and screen numbers since 2000 in the report tells what is a disappointing story.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Germany

  • Films and Distribution
  • Concessions and Screen Advertising
  • Taxes
  • Cinemas
  • 3D
  • Companies
  • Event / CineStar
  • Vue / CinemaxX
  • AMC / UCI
  • Forecasts

2. Austria

  • Films and Distribution
  • Taxes
  • Cinemas
  • Companies
  • Cineplexx
  • Forecasts

3. Switzerland

  • Films
  • Distribution
  • Taxes
  • Cinemas
  • 3D
  • Regions
  • Companies
  • KITAG Kino-Theater
  • Path
  • Arena Cinemas
  • Forecasts

List of Tables

  • German Cinema Market 2013-2018
  • German Films 2013-2018
  • Top 20 Films 2018
  • Concession and Screen Advertising Revenues 2013-2018
  • Taxes 2013-2018
  • Cinema Screens 2013-2018
  • Multiplex and Traditional Cinema Admissions 2013-2018
  • 3D Admissions 2013-2018
  • Companies
  • Leading Exhibitors 2015-2019
  • Forecasts
  • Germany Forecasts 2018-2023
  • Austrian Cinema Market 2013-2018
  • Taxes 2013-2018
  • Companies
  • Leading Exhibitors 2014-2019
  • Cineplexx International Screens February 2019
  • Forecasts
  • Austria Forecasts 2018-2023
  • Swiss Cinema Market 2013-2018
  • Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
  • Top 20 Films 2018
  • Leading Distributors 2018
  • Cinema Sites and Screens by Type 2013-2018
  • 3D 2013-2018
  • Cinema Screens and Admissions by Region 2013-2018
  • Companies
  • Leading Exhibitors 2013-2018
  • Forecasts
  • Switzerland Forecasts 2018-2023

