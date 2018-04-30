The refinancing of an old Section 236 with a de-coupled IRP requires sophisticated analysis and coordination with several silos of the FHA, but the benefit to the borrower and community were well worth the effort. The new $4,883,800 mortgage benefited from the reduced mortgage insurance premium for properties with a set aside for affordability.

The loan was funded under the 223(f) HUD refinance program for existing HUD financed properties.

About Gershman Mortgage:

Gershman Mortgage is one of the nation's leading mortgage bankers, offering over 60 years of experience, security, and unmatched customer service in residential and commercial financing Gershman has maintained a reputation in the mortgage industry that few lenders can equal. We were one of the first lenders in the country to be MAP (Multifamily Accelerated Processing) approved, giving the company extensive experience and a unique understanding of the HUD process. We are consistently one of the nation's leading FHA insured loan originators, having closed over $3.4B in FHA insured loans. In addition to originating and funding loans, Gershman also services our loans.

Scott Graber can be contacted directly in the Denver office of Gershman Mortgage at (303) 647-4262. His email address is sgraber@gershman.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gershman-mortgage-helps-to-preserve-affordable-housing-in-indiana-300639305.html

SOURCE Gershman Mortgage

Related Links

http://www.gershman.com

