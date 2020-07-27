Gesa Credit Union's Raj Bandaru Joins Digital Align's Advisory Board

FREMONT, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Align, Inc., a leader in business process transformation for credit unions, is pleased to announce the addition Raj Bandaru, CIO at Gesa Credit Union and a client, to its Advisory Board.

Raj Bandaru, CIO/COO at Gesa Credit Union Rajesh Patil, CEO Digital Align Inc

"I am excited to join Digital Align Inc as an Advisor. Digital Align is working on innovative ways to help credit unions transform digitally and is well positioned in the areas of business process automation and digital experience," Bandaru said. "With Digital Align's help, Gesa transformed our mortgage business, reducing processing time by 60%, and significantly increasing our revenue and throughput with automation and now they are doing the same for Indirect and Direct Consumer Lending business. Digital Align's unique approach and experience makes them the best-suited business partner for credit unions and community banks."

Digital Align President/CEO Rajesh Patil stated, "We are honored to have Raj join our Advisory Board here at Digital Align. We are truly blessed to bring on such an incredible credit union leader and client as an Advisor. Raj's advice to Digital Align will benefit other Credit Unions who will follow the path for business process automation using RPA."

Prior to leading the charge on digital transformation for Gesa Credit Union, Bandaru spent more than 12 years at J P Morgan Chase. At Gesa Credit Union, he has led multiple technologies and member service initiatives, and he is also working on Gesa's merger with Inspirus Credit Union to make Gesa the second largest credit union in Washington State.

"Raj's forward-thinking approach and passion for technology has always helped Gesa to provide best-in-class service to its members even during these unprecedented times," Patil added. "His expertise in banking and technology makes this appointment a strategic and integral part of our future."

