Get air filters delivered to your home through Alabama Power's Smart Neighbor

Four types of air filters selected by Smart Neighbor experts are available:

Arm & Hammer® Enhanced 4-Pack ($35.96) : helps reduce common household allergens and odors, including pet dander, pollen, dust, lint and dust mites with unscented odor-fighting power, so it cleans the air rather than masking smells.

: helps reduce common household allergens and odors, including pet dander, pollen, dust, lint and dust mites with unscented odor-fighting power, so it cleans the air rather than masking smells. DuPont™ High Allergen Care Electrostatic Air Filter 4-Pack ($49) : up to 30 times more efficient at reducing allergens than a typical fiberglass filter, utilizing state-of-the-art technologies in particle control to capture pollen, pet dander, dust, smoke, mold spores and ragweed.

: up to 30 times more efficient at reducing allergens than a typical fiberglass filter, utilizing state-of-the-art technologies in particle control to capture pollen, pet dander, dust, smoke, mold spores and ragweed. Accumulair™ Diamond Air Filter 4-Pack ($55.96) : one of the most efficient air filters on the market featuring an electrostatically charged surface that captures airborne allergens smaller than one micron. Captures bacteria, viruses, fine dust, mold spores, pollen, smoke and dust particles, fungus, pet dander and lint.

: one of the most efficient air filters on the market featuring an electrostatically charged surface that captures airborne allergens smaller than one micron. Captures bacteria, viruses, fine dust, mold spores, pollen, smoke and dust particles, fungus, pet dander and lint. DuPont™ ProClear Ultimate Allergen Electrostatic Air Filter 4-Pack ($75.96) : electrostatic mini pleats create a greater surface area for high-capacity filtration and capturing microscopic allergens. Reduces airborne allergens including pollen, mold spores, dust mite debris, ragweed, smoke, pet dander, dust/lint, fungus, bacteria and particles that carry viruses.

Many people do not realize that by changing out their air filters every three months, their HVAC system will perform more efficiently and use less energy.

"This new service makes it easier for our customers to keep their HVAC systems operating at peak performance while saving energy and improving air quality in their homes," said Alabama Power Director of Digital Strategy Anthony Oni.

Customers with multiple heating and cooling units can opt in to receive a 4-pack of filters monthly.

To subscribe to the Air Filter Subscription Service, or to learn more about the benefits of regularly changing out air filters, visit www.smartneighbor.com/filters.

Smart Neighbor by Alabama Power helps customers live a more energy-smart life. From home energy solutions to cutting-edge technology, Smart Neighbor offers expertly picked products and services that provide efficiency, convenience and savings for customers. Learn more at www.smartneighbor.com.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

