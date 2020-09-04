Get Ready to Go Muddin' At TexPlex Park!

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As autumn rains begin to blow in, world famous TexPlex park in Midlothian, TX has a one-of-a-kind mud course that is second to none. Ready to go mudding? While the mud course at TexPlex is available year-round, the fall season is an ideal time of year for riding mud trails. TexPlex has dedicated acres of creeks and lowlands for your mudding pleasure with plenty of trees to wench from if you get in a little trouble. Bring your UTV or truck and crew out to Texplex for some muddin' good times!

Got Mud? We Do!

Come try the best of both worlds by making your mudding adventure a party. Blaine Stone Lodge in Midlothian, TX is a special events venue and partner facility of TexPlex park. Blaine Stone Lodge can help you plan an event or large group package that combines off-road adventure with first class food and venue.

Contact the Sales team at TexPlex Park/Blaine Stone Lodge for a combined experience:

Josh Barbaro, Director of Sales

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (682) 309-3303

The Day Pass fee for the mud course is $35 per vehicle and the park's entry fee per person is $10. Helmets are required for all riders and passengers and available to rent for $10 if you do not have your own.

As we like to say at TexPlex & Blaine Stone, Do Something Different. Come check out TexPlex Park and Blaine Stone Lodge this Labor Day weekend for some fun! Learn more about TexPlex and our off-road options at www.texplexpark.com or call us at 972-752-2223.

Contact Information:

TexPlex Park & Blaine Stone Lodge

P. (682) 309-3303)

[email protected]

881 Miller Road, Midlothian, TX

