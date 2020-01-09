Get Smarter About Image Protection

SHELBY, N.C., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community partners ImageSAFE and Awareity are improving societal awareness by providing a safer online environment and now offering image protection products for all ages.

What is Awareity?

ImageSAFE features Awareity, providing innovative tools to help you not only feel safer, but also actually BE safer.

In a world full of crisis and violence, innocent people are targeted every day. Community partners such as Awareity and ImageSAFE strive to make this world a safer place. The question is HOW? Maybe by good people gaining an advantage over malicious ones. This requires a new mindset.

Awareity believes in innovation and does extensive research to design and deliver such tools with solutions to help good people not only feel safer … but also actually be safer.

School Shootings in 2019:

According to a CNN report, 45 school shootings occurred in a period of 46 weeks during 2019. Jennifer Serio, a teacher's assistant at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy in Forest City, N.C., says that she had a kill threat from one of her very own students. "TJ has always been prepared in most ways for an active shooter event but today's shooters are changing their ways."

The Secret Service told USA Today that "in many of the cases, someone observed a threatening communication or behavior but did not act." This highlights the importance of encouraging people to report any concerning behaviors so that authorities can intervene. Throughout 2019, 80% of targeted schools had some form of security measure in place. However, with these ongoing attacks, we need something more than just physical security … something that can detect the threats beforehand and alert the required authorities.

Warning Signs on Social Media:

Social media is a very useful source in detecting warning signs of incidents, as most of the killers left a roadmap of flags. Awareity's founder, Rick Shaw, states that we need to be vigilant about these signs.

Endorsed by National Institute for Social Media, ImageSAFE provides professional online performance analysis and data tracking for its enrollees which, in turn, gives participants solid recommendations when viewing areas of vulnerability and opportunities to clean up online profiles. ImageSAFE spokesperson Melissa Mathews says, "Many of us are curious about or have been affected by our online image, and ImageSAFE provides the resources to safeguard and reduce those instances." From setup to interaction to future support, ImageSAFE has online image protection covered.

Why Awareity is Best:

Awareity's unique and proven set of threat assessment and management tools automatically connect reports to the correct threat assessment team members. Once a report is received, the tools empower team members to take required action.

Much of the time, school systems fail to recognize the gaps that keep the warning signs scattered. To overcome this, Awareity's Gap Analysis was created to help people and their communities identify the potential risks and disconnects that could lead to costly tragedies. Awareity connects all the dots like social media, family and friends, school authorities and students, doctors, police, CIA, FBI, and all those who may play an important part in preventing negative consequences.

How to Become a Community Hero:

ImageSAFE and Awareity believe in providing a safer social environment. We now offer image protection products for all ages. ImageSAFE offers free access to the Awareity Butterfly icon at SafeImage.online for information-sharing that may lead to improved community awareness and safety. Try Awareity now, be the HERO and contribute to making this world a safer place. Find the Awareity Butterfly and more products to manage your online image at https://safeimage.online/products.

Contact:

Melissa Mathews, PR/Marketing

mmathews.email@gmail.com

(828) 545-2511

Related Files

Full-Article-Image-Link.pdf

ImageSAFE Logo.png

Related Images

imagesafe-smarter-safer-social.jpg

ImageSAFE: Smarter. Safer. Social.

ImageSAFE features Awareity, providing innovative tools to help you not only feel safer, but also actually BE safer.

Related Links

ImageSAFE website

Media Images

SOURCE ImageSAFE