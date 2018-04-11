Getaround to Power Carsharing in the Uber App

"Our mission is to empower people to carshare everywhere, and we're making that possible by providing more people with access to carsharing through the apps they already use," said Sam Zaid, Getaround Founder and CEO. "Most of a person's transportation needs can be met by coupling ridesharing for quick trips with carsharing for trips with multiple stops or longer getaways. It's the perfect combination for people who have chosen to live car-free."

Uber Rent powered by Getaround enables Uber riders to instantly signup, reserve and unlock cars on the Getaround platform right from the Uber app. The two companies worked closely together to design the app experience and to integrate the Uber app seamlessly with Getaround. This builds on a previous partnership announced in May 2017 where people without cars can rent a rideshare-ready Getaround vehicle to drive with Uber and earn money.

"At Uber, we want to bring together multiple modes of transportation right in our app so we can give riders a viable alternative to personal car ownership," said Jahan Khanna, Head of Product, Mobility at Uber. "We're excited to partner with Getaround to bring carsharing to our rider app for the first time."

Carsharing is a major part of the environmental sustainability movement. Several independent studies by the University of California Berkeley Transportation Sustainability Research Center have measured the impact of carsharing. The studies have found that for every one car shared, about ten are taken off the road, and for every 1,000 cars shared, up to 50M pounds of carbon dioxide are offset.

About Getaround

Getaround empowers people to instantly rent and drive great cars shared by people in their city. Cars can be rented by the hour, or the day, with insurance and 24/7 roadside assistance included. By using the Getaround app, people skip the lines and paperwork at traditional rental car counters, and the hassle of buying and maintaining a car. Powered by Getaround Connect™, the patented connected car technology, Getaround creates a fun and safe carsharing experience without the need to meet the car owner, carry an access card, or coordinate picking up a car key. People share everything from a Prius to a Tesla and earn thousands in extra income each year, offsetting the high cost of car ownership while also making a positive impact on the environment. Headquartered in San Francisco, Getaround has thousands of cars available throughout major metropolitan areas across the United States. For more information visit Getaround.com, download the iPhone or Android app, like on Facebook, and follow on Instagram and Twitter.

