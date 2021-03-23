Getting Back To The 'Sources'

" Sources fills an urgent need in the Jewish conversation: to create ideas that will help Jews respond with greater nuance to our political, religious and social challenges," says writer Yossi Klein Halevi, who serves on the journal's editorial board.

"We're living in a time of public disorder and private bewilderment," says Benjamin Balint, editor of the journal. "As we approach our socially-distanced seders for the second year in a row, we need ideas that ground us and guide us toward what is most enduring for us and our communities."

Contributors to the inaugural issue include Miriam Udel, Yehuda Kurtzer, Gil Troy, Anne Lanski, and other prominent Jewish leaders and educators.

"Home, Endangered: A #MeToo Midrash," by Dr. Elana Stein Hain, Director of Faculty and a Senior Fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America, "is intended to give voice to the experience of survivors of abuse at the hands of trusted people and institutions," says Stein Hain. "It offers more possibilities for what a hero looks like in Jewish communal life."

"Our Common Humanity: Notes from a Pandemic," by Israeli ethicist Dr. Avi Sagi, takes a theological look at our collective experience--and our faith--in a time of extended human suffering. He writes, "the differences between [...] worldviews become irrelevant: now there is evil, the plague threatens, and our common duty is to fight it."

In an interview with Michael Sandel, the Harvard philosopher reflects on the long-fomenting cultural and political divides in the United States -- seen in full force at the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol. "Asking citizens to leave their moral and spiritual convictions outside when they enter the public square creates a moral void, a vacuum of meaning in public life, that will invariably be filled with narrow intolerant moralisms, usually in one of two forms: fundamentalism or strident nationalism," he says.

"Sources is a place for big thinking, where we can engage with those we disagree with intellectually," says contributor Dr. Mijal Bitton, Scholar in Residence at the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America. "That engagement makes us better thinkers and pushes us to explore previously uncharted moral terrain."

