Getty Images and ARRAY Launches New Grant to Support Authentic Visual Storytelling for Underrepresented Communities and Cultures

Four grants of $5,000 each, totaling $20,000, will be awarded to two commercial creative photographers and two editorial filmmakers who capture the visual narrative of underrepresented ethnic communities such as African American, Caribbean, South Asian, Arab, Indigenous, or Latinx and use their medium to progress visual representation.

The winners will be selected based on their project submissions, focusing on the quality of their cinematography, photographic skills and how their work is used to drive authenticity and inclusion.

"Getty Images' mission is to move the world with images," said Andy Saunders, Senior Vice President, Creative Content at Getty Images. "Our perceptions of what is possible are often shaped by what we see, and imagery and film play a powerful role in fighting stereotypes, and in empowering communities to feel represented in society."

Saunders continues, "We are thrilled to be further expanding our Grants program – even more so with an honorable and committed organization like ARRAY, who have already done so much for amplifying voices and ensuring a more inclusive and equitable creative industry."

"We at ARRAY are proud to collaborate with Getty Images to identify and amplify exceptional, underrepresented image makers through this initiative," said DuVernay. "Our mission is to shift the dominant gaze and create a new normal when it comes to the voices and vision of artists of all kinds, and we are pleased to join forces with Getty Images in this effort."

"Our organization was founded to advocate for more inclusion in the creative fields and we are excited to partner with a venerable institution like Getty Images to initiate real world impact as a champion of these important storytellers," said ARRAY executive director Maori Karmael Holmes.

Submissions will be judged by a prestigious panel including;

Applications will be accepted until Friday 8th June, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Entrants can apply online at WhereWeStand.com/grants.

