Getty Images announces new Grant partnership with Women Photograph

Through funding and mentorship, the $10,000 grant will support an ongoing documentary project from a professional photojournalist who has demonstrated a long-term commitment to their story. Open for entries until 15 May 2018, the Getty Images Women Photograph Grant forms part of Getty Images' overarching Grants program, which since its inception in 2004 has provided over US$1.3 million to photographers, photojournalists and film-makers to support the telling of important world stories – stories that without funding, may otherwise not get off the ground.

"At Getty Images we are a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in all its forms – this is just as important within a photographic frame, as well as behind the camera," said Sandy Ciric, Director of Photography at Getty Images. "We're proud to partner with Women Photograph and further expand our existing program with this important new grant aimed specifically at nurturing talent and elevating the work of all photojournalists."

Daniella Zalcman, Photographer and Founder of Women Photograph says: "Our partnership with Getty Images brings us one step closer to achieving our mission of shifting the gender makeup of the photojournalism community and ensuring our industry's chief storytellers are as diverse as the communities they hope to represent."

The Getty Images Women Photograph Grant will be judged by an acclaimed industry-leading panel including:

The Getty Images Women Photograph Grant forms part of Getty Images' revised global Grants program, which in 2018 includes a new Reportage Grants series, in replace of the previous Editorial Grants program. The Reportage Grants are open to all entrants, awarding sums of $15,000 to three separate recipients in support of new or ongoing in-depth photography projects, providing the creative freedom and collaborative editorial support necessary to pursue work of personal and journalistic significance.

