GetWireless launches their "Alliance Partner" program for the Internet of Things at Channel Partners Conference and Expo!

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GetWireless, a leading Value-Added Distributor of IoT solutions since 2001 that continues to grow rapidly within the IoT ecosystem, has announced the official launch of their "Alliance Program". This new program further elevates the value-added services and support that GetWireless offers to its partners.
This best-in-class Alliance Program rewards top-tier resale partners with benefits which are unmatched in the marketplace. These benefits exceed standard practices, including the highest level of pre-and post-sales support; specialized shipping, logistical and professional services; and free marketing services. The Program blends the value-added approach to distribution with the collaborative partnering that is foundational at GetWireless.
"We are excited to launch our new Alliance Partner program as it showcases the value-added services and support we offer to our partners, but also reinforces our commitment to invest with our partners to grow the business together," said Brian Taney, CEO of GetWireless.
Those interested in learning more about GetWireless' Channel Programs can stop by the GetWireless Booth (#336N) at Channel Partners Conference and Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada April 17th-20th, 2018, or contact sales@getwirelessllc.com for details.
About GetWireless
Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and smart signal boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application. For more information, visit www.getwirelessllc.com.
Contact: Terra Bastolich
Phone: (952) 890-6669
email: tbastolich@getwirelessllc.com
Website: www.getwirelessllc.com
