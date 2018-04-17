This best-in-class Alliance Program rewards top-tier resale partners with benefits which are unmatched in the marketplace. These benefits exceed standard practices, including the highest level of pre-and post-sales support; specialized shipping, logistical and professional services; and free marketing services. The Program blends the value-added approach to distribution with the collaborative partnering that is foundational at GetWireless.

"We are excited to launch our new Alliance Partner program as it showcases the value-added services and support we offer to our partners, but also reinforces our commitment to invest with our partners to grow the business together," said Brian Taney, CEO of GetWireless.

Those interested in learning more about GetWireless' Channel Programs can stop by the GetWireless Booth (#336N) at Channel Partners Conference and Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada April 17th-20th, 2018, or contact sales@getwirelessllc.com for details.

About GetWireless

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and smart signal boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application. For more information, visit www.getwirelessllc.com.

Contact: Terra Bastolich

Phone: (952) 890-6669

email: tbastolich@getwirelessllc.com

Website: www.getwirelessllc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/getwireless-launches-their-alliance-partner-program-for-the-internet-of-things-at-channel-partners-conference-and-expo-300631524.html

SOURCE GetWireless

Related Links

http://www.getwirelessllc.com

