GiaX Announces New Products for Its 10G Ethernet Over Coax Solution, HelEOS. Reducing Time to Market for DAA (Distributed Access Architectures), Helping Cable Operators Offer Gigabit Speeds and Reduce Total Cost of Ownership

Prior to the introduction of the Switch Node, Cable operators could use the HelEOS solution for a single service only, typically Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), Mobile Backhaul, Fiber to the Business or Distributed PON. By using the Switch Node cable operators can now use the HelEOS solution for multiple services at once, significantly increasing the versatility of the HelEOS solution and bringing Node as a Platform capabilities to the BK architecture.

"Deploying fiber for re-segmentation purposes can be a serious CAPEX burden as this is often associated with digging into the ground, which tends to be labor intensive," said Jörg Hellwig, CEO and founder of GiaX. "At GiaX we have developed an innovative solution, HelEOS, that allows cable operators to re-use the existing Coax network, re-energizing that network to offer standard based 10G Ethernet backhaul capabilities for deployment of DAA architectures, whilst having the flexibility to adapt to new requirements in the future such as FDX. The HelEOS Switch Node is the latest addition to the HelEOS solution, making HelEOS ready for use in cable networks all over the world."

