Ginsu Partners With JRL Group to Launch A Brand Licensing Program

CINCINNATI, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginsu, one of the most well-known brands in the cutlery industry, has partnered with JRL Group, naming them as the brand's exclusive licensing agency. Going forward JRL Group will be charged with developing and managing a strategic licensing program across multiple categories.

Ginsu knife sets have been a mainstay in the cutlery industry since its launch in 1978. Ginsu became a household name because it was one of the very first brands to market directly to consumers. It has even been said that Ginsu was the innovator that brought us Direct Response TV (DRTV) advertising! Ginsu remains one of the most well-known cutlery brands on the market, with multiple lines of knives distributed through multiple online and retail channels.

"Ginsu is such an iconic brand and our team is extremely excited about all of the opportunities," said Andrew Lieb, JRL Group, President. "Whether a consumer already has an affinity for Ginsu from years past, or will be experiencing the brand for the first time, we look forward to launching a full line of Ginsu branded products at retail."

"We are delighted to be working with JRL Group. With their experience in expanding iconic corporate trademarks, they are well-poised to build a licensing program that will allow consumers to experience the joy of Ginsu beyond our core products," said Randal Moss, Director of Marketing for Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands, Ginsu's parent company.

JRL Group will identify licensing partners that extend the Ginsu brand to complimentary product categories including cooking utensils and accessories, publishing, food, and housewares, among others.

About JRL Group, Inc.

JRL Group, headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, is a full-service licensing and marketing agency specializing in the development and extension of corporate brands, trademarks, and sports and entertainment properties. JRL Group represents a broad range of clients in automotive, retail, sports, entertainment, publishing, and home fashion industries. The company's website address is www.jrlgroup.com.

About Ginsu –

Ginsu® is one of multiple brands held by the Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands, a Scott Fetzer Company. For more information visit www.Ginsu.com.

