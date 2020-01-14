GIOSTAR Launches Stem Cell Therapy Center in Cancun Riviera

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Institute of Stem Cell Therapy and Research (GIOSTAR), the pioneer in stem cell-based technologies, is proud to announce the launch of a new stem cell therapy center in the Cancun Riviera, Mexico. With this announcement, GIOSTAR further bolsters its leadership in the global medical tourism market, which is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% for the next 5 years. The Cancun Riviera center highlights GIOSTAR's continued expansion of its presence in Mexico, which also includes facilities in Los Algodones and Guadalajara.

GIOSTAR Cancun Riviera to offer cutting-edge therapy in beautiful vacation destination

Stem cells are unspecialized unique body cells that may help patients better manage symptoms of multiple sclerosis, arthritis, and other degenerative diseases. In addition to its clinics such as GIOSTAR Cancun Riviera, the GIOSTAR management team collaborates closely with leading government agencies to create stem cell therapy and research programs in Japan, China, Costa Rica, and Thailand. "This center is a testament to the commitment from the thousands of patients GIOSTAR has treated throughout the world," noted GIOSTAR CEO and Co-Founder Deven Patel. "It's only because of their trust in our capabilities that we've been able to grow our infrastructure."

GIOSTAR Cancun Riviera offers several key benefits, including:

Great vacation destination : Cancun has long been regarded as one of the world's most attractive vacation destinations, with beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and ample shopping opportunities.

: has long been regarded as one of the world's most attractive vacation destinations, with beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and ample shopping opportunities. Easy access : the GIOSTAR facility is located near Mexico's second largest airport ( Cancun International Airport), making it accessible via direct flights from numerous cities throughout the world.

: the GIOSTAR facility is located near second largest airport ( International Airport), making it accessible via direct flights from numerous cities throughout the world. Therapies backed by decades of research: GIOSTAR Cancun Riviera's highly skilled professionals are trained extensively in the lab techniques and protocols developed by GIOSTAR Chairman and Co-Founder, Dr. Anand Srivastava .

Due to these advantages, Mr. Patel remarked that "this center helps GIOSTAR to continue executing on our mission to make the most advanced, elite, and expensive science available to the masses."

As with the GIOSTAR center in Los Algodones, Mexico, GIOSTAR Cancun Riviera is integrated with other facilities such as the Sani Dental Group dental clinic. This provides patients the opportunity to receive comprehensive health care while taking advantage of the amenities offered in the surrounding Playa del Carmen area.

Additionally, the colors of the walls and furniture, the wood used in the fixtures, and other aesthetic elements of the center are closely aligned with those of the Mayan Riviera. "We wanted the center to look as authentic (yet modern) as possible," noted GIOSTAR Mexico Chief Operating Officer Alejandro Gutiérrez. "The Cancun Riviera facility reflects Dr. Srivastava's belief that stem cell therapy patients will maximize their success rate when they're in a relaxed state of mind."

Upcoming plans for 2020 include an "official inauguration event" in February, along with tentative plans to open an additional center in Mexico.

About GIOSTAR

GIOSTAR is the pioneer and established leader in the field of regenerative medicine. Under Dr. Anand Srivastava's leadership, the San Diego-based Institute has a tradition of groundbreaking research in the field of stem cell science spanning more than two decades.

