Gladstone & Weissman, P.A. Welcomes New Associate Sydney A. Towne

Ms. Towne, a graduate of the University of Miami Law, brings 5 years of experience practicing Family Law. Between receiving her undergraduate degree and attending law school, Sydney taught high school in Connecticut with Teach for America and wrote for The Miami Herald. As a second-year law student, Sydney interned with the 11th Judicial Circuit Domestic Violence Division assisting case managers with conducting domestic violence hearings and legal research. Sydney was also an intern for the Miami-Dade Public Defenders and researched and edited "What You Don't Know Can Hurt You: The Collateral Consequences of a Conviction in Florida", which was published in August 2015. Sydney's passion for Family Law lies in the successful resolution of her client's parenting and financial issues. She has exclusively practiced Family Law prior to joining Gladstone & Weissman, P.A.

In view of that, Gladstone & Weissman, P.A. focuses on complex marital and family law cases. With a widespread reputation and representing clients comprised of many successful entrepreneurs, business owners and executives, doctors, lawyers, television personalities and professional athletes, the firm is recognized and top-ranked by many prestigious organizations.

About Gladstone & Weissman, P.A.

Gladstone & Weissman, P.A. was established in 1999 by South Florida Board Certified Marital and Family Law attorneys Peter L. Gladstone and Jeffrey A. Weissman. Gladstone & Weissman exclusively and discreetly provides counsel on sophisticated divorce and related family law matters. The firm's attorneys are experienced in all areas of domestic relations, including equitable property distribution, alimony and child support, parenting plans, and prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, among others, handling them with integrity and compassion.

Gladstone & Weissman is in Suite 702 of 101 Renaissance Centre, 101 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432, with a satellite office at Corporate Center, 110 East Broward Blvd., Suite 1700, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. For more information, call (561) 447-2274 or visit www.gwpa.com.

