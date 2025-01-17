Gladstone Media Expands Global Footprint with New Miami Office and High-Profile Real Estate Projects

Founded by Jeremy Gladstone, a visionary entrepreneur known for partnering with iconic brands and artists such as Valentino, The Rolling Stones, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Shania Twain, Pharrell Williams, and more, Gladstone has consistently set the benchmark for creative excellence. The Miami office signifies not only geographic growth but also a broadening of Gladstone's distinctive approach to integrated marketing, storytelling, and architectural branding.

"As one of the most dynamic cities in the world, Miami perfectly embodies the intersection of culture, design, and opportunity, making it the ideal location for our next chapter," said Jeremy Gladstone, Founder of Gladstone. "At Gladstone, we've redefined what a marketing agency can deliver, offering 360-degree solutions that combine traditional campaigns, industry-leading video production, cutting-edge rendering creation, and more, to tell stories that truly resonate. Our expansion to Miami brings a level of creativity, innovation, and strategic vision the city has never seen before, marking an exciting step in our global ambitions."

Gladstone debuts in Miami as the marketing agency of record for two marquee projects: the ultra-exclusive 1960 South Ocean, an estate in Manalapan, announced today as the most expensive new construction single-family home ever brought to market in the U.S., and Amalfi, a visionary oceanfront condominium tower in Fort Lauderdale.

1960 South Ocean , Manalapan - The estate at 1960 South Ocean Boulevard in Manalapan, Florida , listed for a record-breaking $285 million , is spearheaded by entrepreneur and former Manalapan Mayor Stewart Satter , this ocean-to-Intracoastal masterpiece is represented by Nick Malinosky of The Exclusive Group at Douglas Elliman and brought to life by RWB Construction Management and Choeff Levy Fischman Architecture + Design. Spanning over 54,570 square feet, it includes a 50,390-square-foot main residence with 8 bedrooms, 9 full baths, and countless amenities such as a bowling alley, golf simulator, theater, car museum, spa, and more. With cutting-edge aquatic features, luxurious design by Marc-Michaels Interior Design, and an unparalleled blend of privacy, craftsmanship, and opulence, this estate sets a new benchmark for ultra-luxury living in South Florida (renderings can be found here ).

Gladstone, known for its full-service, in-house solutions for the luxury real estate, hospitality, and lifestyle markets, offers a wide range of services, from architectural visualizations and video production to advertising, strategic planning, research, branding, naming, brochure creation, architectural renderings, social media management, and website development. The Miami office, strategically positioned in the Design District and at the heart of the city's thriving creative landscape, will serve as a collaborative hub to further the agency's innovative approach to marketing and branding.

The new office will focus on delivering groundbreaking campaigns across real estate, hospitality, and lifestyle brands. With a series of ultra-luxury projects on the horizon, Gladstone is set to redefine marketing in this iconic market while expanding its global influence, pushing the boundaries of design, culture, and lifestyle for high-profile clients.

About Gladstone

Founded in 2005, Gladstone is an award-winning full-service advertising agency, design studio, and multimedia production company specializing in marketing, design, and multimedia production. Renowned for its transformative campaigns in real estate, hospitality, and lifestyle sectors, Gladstone has partnered with top-tier developers, architects, and global brands. The agency has been recognized by prestigious organizations, including the NY Digital Awards, National Awards, Telly Awards, Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) Awards, and Titan Awards, for its innovation and excellence in creative campaigns. With a dynamic presence in Toronto and a new creative hub in Miami, Gladstone is poised to continue shaping the future of marketing through visionary storytelling and cutting-edge design.

