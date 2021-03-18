Glam Set Go Celebrates the Launch of New ShikSona Lip Line As Demand For Beauty From Busy, On The Go Women Climbs

"Glam Set Go officially launched in September 2020, and we've since expanded into multiple new regions and brought a new line of premium lip products to market. Our growth has far exceeded our expectations," said Co-Founder, Sonali Chaturvedi. "With our new line, we take the complexity out of beauty. We always use the highest quality ingredients to deliver vibrant, gorgeous, and timeless shades that look amazing on any skin tone and can be worn for any occasion. We believe that women can bring out their inner badass with ShikSona."

The new line of lip products includes five full coverage, high pigment, long lasting matte lipsticks and five ultra-smooth, high shine lip glosses in multiple shades, including Boardroom Belle, Barrier Breaking Beauty, Hustlin Hot Mama, Savvy Smokeshow and Exotic Entrepreneur. The names are sexy and bold, just like the women that will wear them.

ShikSona's beauty campaigns include everyday badass women– no models – based on their core belief that every woman is beautiful.

All of the products are cruelty free, gluten free, and vegan, made with clean ingredients. They are currently available to order at http://glamsetgo.me. To learn more about Glam Set Go, book an appointment, or purchase lip products, visit http://glamsetgo.me or follow them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Glam Set Go

Glam Set Go is a revolutionary beauty company that empowers women to feel beautiful by giving them access to luxury beauty products and services that fit within their busy schedules. Their signature lip collection, ShikSona, offers timeless and universal shades for every occasion. Their luxury beauty services are currently offered in their one of a kind Mercedes Sprinter Salon, the GlamTruck, their private GlamSpace, and on-site at their customer's location. Glam Set Go gives you the power to look and feel your best no matter what the circumstances. Glam Set Go is based in the DC metro area.

Jamie Yale

(610) 731-4993

[email protected]

SOURCE Glam Set Go