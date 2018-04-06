Glamping Enhanced for Vacations at Oregon's Loon Lake Lodge

REEDSPORT, Ore., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacationers seeking the tent camping experience with the comfort of a cabin are choosing Yurts for their Glamping in 2018. To meet the increasing demand, Loon Lake Lodge and RV Resort in Reedsport, Oregon, just a few miles from the Oregon Coast, has added four Deluxe Yurts.

Loon Lake in the Oregon Coast Range is just a few miles from Reedsport and the beautiful Oregon Coast and Dunes. The two-mile-long lake is wind-protected and is great for boating and watersports, fishing, swimming or just relaxing. The interiors of Loon Lake Lodge's Yurts are fully-furnished and provide a wonderful 'Glamping' experience with the comfort of a cabin but the natural feeling of camping.

The Deluxe Yurts are located in the upper-forested area of the Resort, near the lodge. The heavy canvas circular exterior provides the atmosphere of a tent, yet the interior is furnished with a trundle bed plus bunk beds to accommodate up to four people. And to make the "Glamper" even more comfortable, the Yurts have air conditioners and heaters, a counter top refrigerator, microwave, coffee pot and bed linens.

The Yurt experience is only part of the fun at Loon Lake Lodge Resort. The two-mile-long lake is surrounded by mountains with towering Douglas Fir trees that protect the recreation lake from the winds often blowing on the Oregon Coast.

At the on-site Loon Lake Marina and Water Sports, resort guests can rent Sea-Doos and ski boats to traverse the lake with speed and skill, or a canoe, kayak, stand-up paddleboard or pontoon boat for a more mellow lake trip, including a journey along the lake's feeder creek.

In addition to the Deluxe Yurts, locations near the lake have Yurts that accommodate two in a queen-size bed. The Resort also offers Cabins and Cottages, some with full kitchens, RV sites, plus motel rooms for those who prefer to enjoy their meals at the on-site deli.

Breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks are served inside with views of the lake through the picture windows or outside on the deck where diners enjoy the fresh air of the mountain location.

When not experiencing the recreation of the lake – with sandy beaches at both ends – vacationers will take the short drive through the Oregon Coast Range along the Umpqua River State Scenic Corridor, past the Dean Creek Elk View Area to the coastal towns of Reedsport and Winchester Bay or continue north up scenic highway 101 to Florence or south to Coos Bay.

The 40-mile long ocean dunes, towering up to 500 feet, offer opportunities for ATV riders, sandboarders and tour rides in sand dune buggies. The Winchester Bay Lighthouse and Reedsport Discovery Center are points of interest and numerous hiking trails explore the Umpqua River and lakes along the coast.

Lodging specials are offered by Loon Lake Lodge on their website at loonlakerv.com/specials, and through email. Visit www.loonlakerv.com for extensive information on the lodge and area activities and to sign up to receive the newsletter with discounts. For more information on boat rentals, lodging and camping options or seasonal discount pricing packages, call Loon Lake Lodge at (541) 599-2244.

