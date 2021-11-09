Glamping Market to Record a CAGR of 14.03% by 2025|Technavio

Key Market Participants Analysis

Collective Retreats: The company offers glamping at their Hudson Valley location.

The company offers glamping at their location. Eco Retreat: The company offers exclusive wild glamping, which makes their customer relax into the rhythms of the forest.

Hoshino Resorts Inc: The company offers cabin glamping, which is equipped with air conditioning and bathrooms to ensure absolute comfort.

Glamping Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Market Landscape

Online



Offline

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The glamping market is driven by growth in adventure tourism, increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities, and increase in multichannel marketing strategies.



Glamping Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.03% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Collective Retreats, Eco Retreat, Hoshino Resorts Inc., Huttopia, Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd., Tanja Lagoon Camp, Tentrr Inc., The Last Best Beef, LLC, Under Canvas, and Wigwam Holidays Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

