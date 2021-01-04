Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and Jack I. Zwick, Esq. announce a Notice of Settlement for all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Qudian Inc. American Depository Shares in or traceable to Qudian's initial public offering on or about October 18, 2017

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

In re Qudian Inc. Securities Litigation Master File No.: 1:17-cv-09741-JMF Related cases: 1:17-cv-09796-JMF 1:17-cv-09903-JMF 1:17-cv-09875-JMF 1:17-cv-09894-JMF

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING;

AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES

AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Qudian Inc. ("Qudian") American Depositary Shares ("ADS") in or traceable to Qudian's initial public offering on or about October 18, 2017 (the "Class").

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Class as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $8,500,000 (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on April 27, 2021, at 4:00 p.m., before the Honorable Jesse M. Furman in Courtroom 1105, United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, 40 Foley Square, New York, NY 10007, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement (the "Stipulation") dated November 13, 2020 (and in the Notice), should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Co-Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved. In light of the ongoing pandemic the Court may choose to hold the Settlement Hearing telephonically or via videoconference, in which case, notice will be provided to the Class on the Court's docket and on the settlement website, www.QudianSecuritiesSettlement.com .

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Settlement of the Action, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at In re Qudian Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173114, Milwaukee, WI 53217, (877) 884-2550. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the settlement website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www. QudianSecuritiesSettlement.com .

If you are a member of the Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than April 14, 2021. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than April 6, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action, and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Co-Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses must be filed with the Court such that they are received no later than April 6, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

The Action is separate from three other class action lawsuits that were filed on behalf of Qudian ADS purchasers in (i) California Superior Court, San Mateo County, and (ii) New York Supreme Court, New York County, respectively (the "State Court Actions"). There has not been, and may not be, a recovery in the State Court Actions. Moreover, absent a valid exclusion request, approval of the Settlement in this Action will eliminate the ability of any member of the Class to assert Released Plaintiffs' Claims in the State Court Actions or in any other court or forum. You may not participate in both this Settlement and the State Court Actions.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Qudian, or Qudian's counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Co-Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

In re Qudian Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173114

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(877) 884-2550

www.QudianSecuritiesSettlement.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Co-Lead Counsel:

Jack I. Zwick, Esq.

225 Broadway, Suite 1440

New York, NY 10007

(212) 385-1900

[email protected]

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

Attn: Jonathan M. Rotter, Esq.

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(888) 773-9224

[email protected]

By Order of the Court

